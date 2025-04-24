March Single-Family Home Sales Rose in Most of the Hudson Valley Region; The Bronx Led the Way with Almost 21% Increase

Single-family home sales in the Bronx and most of the lower Hudson Valley rose in March and all median sales prices continued to climb.

While the regional housing market remains competitive, with single-family home prices up year-over-year, we’re observing varied trends across different property types and counties.” — Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO

WHITE PLAINS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Bronx led in closed sales of single-family homes in March with a 20.7% increase over 2024’s March sales. Median sales prices of single-family homes throughout the Bronx and lower Hudson Valley all saw gains, with Sullivan County at an 18.3% hike from last year’s $299,998 to $335,000.Sales of condos in Westchester jumped by almost 20%, and by nearly 18 % in Rockland. Median sales prices for Rockland condos escalated by 27% over last year to a new high of $454,500. Condo prices in the Bronx and Orange Counties rose by over 19%, and by just over 15% in Westchester.Bronx co-op sales were the highest in the region, soaring by over 65% from March 2024. Median co-op prices in Rockland grew by almost 32% -- the region’s highest percentage – to $208,825. New listings were up in almost all regions for all property types, with the Bronx leading at 48% for single-family homes.Today’s report by the Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors (HGAR) is based on data supplied by OneKeyMLS. “While the regional housing market remains competitive, with single-family home prices up year-over-year, we’re observing varied trends across different property types and counties,” said Lynda Fernandez, HGAR CEO. “This underscores the importance of localized market expertise and reinforces the value our REALTORSbring in guiding clients through these dynamic conditions.”Bronx CountyThe Bronx took the top spot for closed sales of both single-family homes and co-ops last month with increases of 20.7% and 65.7%, respectively. Condo sales saw a 6.3% uptick. Median sales prices for all property types increased with co-op prices climbing by 26.8% to $260,000. Single-family home prices jumped by 13.6% to $710,000 and condos, by 19.2% to $295,000.New listings for single-family properties rose significantly by 48.4%, followed by condos at 40%. New co-op listings grew slightly by 3.6%. Single-family home inventory increased by 29.6%, but inventory for condos fell by 28.2% and 4.3% for co-ops. Months of supply for all property types increased by 1.5 % to 6.6 months and pending also saw growth by 10.8%.Westchester CountyClosed sales of all property types in Westchester County rose in March, with condos seeing the largest increase at 19.1%. Sales of co-ops grew by 16.5%, and single-family homes by 11.5% over last year. The condo market realized the largest gain in median sales prices at 15.1%, over last year to a new median of $575,000. Single family home prices increased by 8.9% to $860,000, and co-ops by 7.6% to $220,500.New listings for single-family homes expanded by 15.5%, followed by co-ops at 2.9%. New condo listings fell by just 3.3%. Only the condo market experienced a gain in inventory at 7%. Co-op inventory dropped by 14.9%, and the single-family market by 6.7%. Months of supply for all property types remained flat at 2.3 months, while pending sales saw an upturn of 6.4%Putnam CountyPutnam County’s sales declined for both single-family homes, by 10.9% and condos, by 50%. However, Putnam’s condo market is small – there were just 4 condos on the market in March as opposed to 8 at this time last year. Median prices for condos rose by 11.8% to $394,653 and by 3.2% for single-family homes to $565,000.New listings for condos escalated by 77.8%, going from just 9 last March to 16 last month. New listings for single-family homes showed a significant growth at 28.4%. Condo inventory soared by 112.5%, again keeping in mind Putnam’s modest condo market. In March 2024, there were just 8 condos in inventory, as opposed to 17 in March 2025. Single-family home inventory moved ahead by 5.5%. Months of supply for all property types increased by 23.8% to 2.6 months, while pending sales declined by 8.6%.Rockland CountySales of Rockland’s condos continued to outpace other property types with a 17.9% increase over last year. The county’s single-family home sales grew by 9.5% but co-op sales remained flat. Co-ops led the market for median sales price increases at 31.8%, to a new median of $208,825. Condos followed closely with a 27% hike to $454,500, and single-family home median prices grew by 12.7% to $802,500.Rockland’s co-op market also gained the most for new listings at 27.3%, followed by single-family homes at 14.3%. New listings for the condo market declined by just 1.7% However, inventory for condos climbed by 32.4% and co-ops by 27.8%. Single family home inventory also advanced, by 6.7%. Months of supply for all property types grew by 8% to 2.7 months and pending sales saw a slight increase of 2.2%Orange CountyIn Orange County, co-op sales soared by 50%. However, the county’s modest co-op market saw a gain of just one sale from last year – from 2 in March 2024 to 3 last month. Sales of single-family homes rose by 12.9% but condo sales declined by 3.3%. Condos gained the highest percentage though, for median sales prices with an increase of 19% to $332,500. Co-ops also advanced in median prices by 11.7% to $165,000 and single-family homes by 10.6% to $475,500.New listings for single-family homes advanced by 23.1% but dropped by 25% for condos. New listings for co-ops remained flat. Co-op inventory increased by 20%, but the county’s small co-op market gained just one co-op from last year, from 5 to 6. Single-family home inventory grew by 3.7% while condo inventory declined by 1.7%. Months of supply for all property types were up 11.1% to 3 months, and pending sales gained just 0.4%.Sullivan CountySullivan County’s March sales of single-family homes declined by 13.2%, but median sales prices saw the highest percentage gain in the region at 18.3% to a new high of $355,000. New listings for single-family homes jumped by 19.1% and inventory saw a slight gain of 0.9%. Months of supply for all property types grew by 3.6% to 5.8 months and pending sales increased by 20.8%

