Maryland Department of General Services Announces BPW Approval of Capital Lease for New Headquarters of the Maryland Department of Health

April 23, 2025

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) today announced the Board of Public Works’ (BPW) approval of a capital lease for the Maryland Department of Health’s (MDH) new headquarters at 300 N. Greene Street in Baltimore, MD.

This location is the former U.S. Social Security Administration (SSA) Metro West complex and is part of a 1.1 million square foot campus, centrally located near metro, light-rail, and commuter bus, and sits blocks from the University of Maryland Baltimore Campus, Lexington Market, and Camden Yards. This facility opened in 1980 and has been vacant since SSA relocated in 2014. In 2022, an operating lease for 300 N.

Greene Street was approved for MDH’s headquarters relocation, but due to changing market conditions, a new financing model was pursued.

Through this capital lease model, the Maryland Economic Development Corporation (MEDCO) will issue bonds to finance the renovation of the building and construction of a new onsite parking garage. MDH will then enter into an intergovernmental lease with MEDCO for their use of this site and repay the bonds over a 25-year term.

“The Maryland Department of Health is a critical lifeline for Marylanders, and DGS has been steadfast in supporting that mission,” said DGS Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “This announcement celebrates our public servants by investing in providing a modern and efficient workspace for the dedicated MDH staff. This capital lease saves the state upwards of $80 million, and stands as an example of how the Moore-Miller

Administration is identifying new and innovative efficiencies across state government without sacrificing our responsibility to Marylanders. By restoring the Metro West site, the state is reinforcing its commitment to support the revitalization of historically underserved neighborhoods.”

This lease will consolidate approximately 3,000 MDH employees from their state center headquarters and several smaller satellite offices across 497,100 square feet of office space. This project will support the revitalization of West Baltimore, aligning with the construction of the new University of Maryland at Baltimore (UMB) School of Social Work.

This shift saves the state an estimated $80 million from the initial operating lease and provides the added benefit of a newly constructed onsite parking garage with 1,172 spaces, which will be transferred to state ownership.

“The relocation of the Maryland Department of Health’s headquarters would bring the workforce together in a new, modern workspace,” said MDH Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “This environment will promote flexibility, collaboration, and employee well-being, allowing us to better address Marylanders’ health needs through improved communication and cooperation facilitated by innovative office solutions. This

cost-effective approach to the move will also strengthen our relationships with the community we serve, the employees who contribute valuable work, and the partners who help us achieve our collective goals.”

“Here in Baltimore, we’re doing the work to make government more efficient while also bringing important city resources closer to the communities they serve,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “We’re grateful that our State partners are with us in this effort. Not only are they upgrading and repurposing old facilities, saving taxpayer dollars, but they’re moving into historically underserved neighborhoods. The Maryland Department of Health’s plan to relocate to West Baltimore is a prime example—and we look forward to partnering on similar moves in the months and years to come.”

“We’re very pleased that the Maryland Department of Health is moving into the Metro West Building,” said University of Maryland, Baltimore President Bruce E. Jarrell. “Our new School of Social Work building is already under construction across the street and we have big plans to revitalize nearby Lexington Street. UMB is committed to a long and productive relationship with MDH, and it will be exciting to see the vibrancy that all of our people and all of that activity will bring to our West Baltimore neighborhood.”

“The transformation of Metro West from long-vacant to fully activated with the Department of Health signals real progress on the west side of Downtown,” said Downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Shelonda Stokes. “This move injects daily foot traffic, renews purpose in a key corridor, and reinforces the coordinated push to bring new energy, investment, and connection to this area. It’s not just about one

building—it’s about building on the momentum fueled by public-private partnerships.”

Active construction at 300 N. Greene Street began in January 2025, and the estimated completion date is Q4 2026. All MDH employees are expected to be fully relocated by the end of calendar year 2026.

