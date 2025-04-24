Truth Uncovered, Secrets Revealed: Ronnie Cohen Shines Light on History’s Darkest Corners

Ronnie Cohen’s gripping novels grace Booth #959, Black Zone USC at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by The Reading Glass Books, Ronnie Cohen’s explosive Kennedy assassination series entitled “Cover Story: Still Deadly After All These Year” and “Blood in the Street” will be showcased at RGB Booth #959, Black Zone USC, LA Times Festival of Books 2025.Blending historical intrigue with gripping fiction, Cohen’s novels dare to challenge the official record. “Cover Story” follows journalist Joan Ross as she digs into the murky past of Jack Ruby—the man who gunned down Lee Harvey Oswald on live TV—and uncovers a deadly conspiracy that refuses to stay buried. Set against the backdrop of a collapsing magazine industry, the story pulses with tension, ambition, and a relentless hunt for truth.In “Blood in the Street,” Cohen turns her lens to Sirhan Sirhan, the alleged assassin of Robert F. Kennedy. Through a courageous legal team’s battle for retrial, the novel unravels questions that still haunt America: Was Sirhan a lone gunman—or a scapegoat? The story confronts themes of prejudice, manipulated narratives, and the peril of seeking justice in a world unwilling to revisit its past.Ronnie Cohen—a playwright, screenwriter, and dedicated truth-seeker—began her journey in 2003, spurred by unanswered questions about JFK’s death. Her work is as much an investigation as it is a dramatic reimagining of the events that shaped a generation.Both books are now available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstore retailers. Visit www.ronniecohen.net to learn more—and don’t miss the opportunity to explore these bold, unflinching novels in person at RGB Booth #959, Black Zone USC.History may be written by the victors—but Cohen is writing back.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.