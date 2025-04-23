Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,763 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,045 in the last 365 days.

Caution advised for highway users during The Maui Marathon on Sunday, April 27

Posted on Apr 23, 2025 in Highways News, Main, News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies highway users that runners will be on a portion of Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) for The Maui Marathon on Sunday, April 27.

The Maui Marathon starts at 5 a.m. and the course will begin and end at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort on Kāʻanapali Parkway. The right southbound lane on Honoapiʻilani Highway between Kāʻanapali Parkway and ʻAholo Road will be closed for a portion of the race. One lane in the southbound direction will remain open to traffic.

The makai right shoulder on Honoapiʻilani Highway from ʻAholo Road to Papalāua Wayside Park will be closed for runners for the duration of the marathon. All lanes of traffic will be open. Marathon participants will turn around at Papalāua Wayside Park at Mile Post 10.5 on Honoapiʻilani Highway and head back to Kāʻanapali along the same route along the shoulder of the highway.

Police officers will be stationed at major intersections. Along with the full marathon, there will also be a half marathon, 10k and 5k, which will have staggered start times following the start of the full marathon. The other races’ courses will mirror the full marathon with different turn-around points. All races begin and end at the Outrigger Kāʻanapali Beach Resort on Kāʻanapali Parkway. Road closures are expected to be lifted by 9 a.m. or sooner.

For more information, see www.mauimarathon.com

Please obey all traffic controls and signs and drive carefully near the runners.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Caution advised for highway users during The Maui Marathon on Sunday, April 27

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more