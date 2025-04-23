Attorney General James Urges Drizly Delivery Workers to File Claims to Receive Funds from $4 Million Settlement

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that delivery workers who worked for liquor stores that sold on Drizly are now able to file claims to receive funds from her office’s $4 million settlement with the now-defunct alcohol delivery platform owned by Uber. Last year, Attorney General James announced that she had recovered $4 million in withheld tips from Drizly for failing to ensure delivery workers received their rightfully earned tips. The claims portal is now open, and eligible delivery workers are encouraged to submit their claims by July 15, 2025.

“Delivery workers are essential to our communities and deserve to be compensated fairly,” said Attorney General James. “I was proud to secure this settlement to ensure that those who were shortchanged by Drizly’s practices would receive the tips they rightfully earned. I urge all eligible workers to file their claims and get the money that they are owed.”

Attorney General James secured $4 million from Drizly in December 2024 after an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) found that Drizly actively encouraged customers to leave tips for delivery workers and led customers to believe that the entirety of those tips would go directly to the delivery workers who earned them. In reality, all tips instead went to store owners for distribution, which did not always happen.

The $4 million settlement will be distributed among eligible delivery workers who completed deliveries for a store that used Drizly between January 1, 2018 and August 31, 2023. The OAG has hired Simpluris, an outside company, to manage the payments from the settlement fund. To receive restitution, individuals must submit a claim by July 15, 2025. Claims can be filed through the official settlement website at www.NYDrizlySettlement.com.

The OAG worked with Drizly to develop a list of former delivery workers who may qualify to receive settlement funds, and qualifying individuals began receiving notices on April 7, 2025 via direct mail, email, and text message.​ Individuals who believe they qualify but have not received a notice are encouraged to file a claim online.

Attorney General James is also warning delivery workers against potential scams related to the settlement. Individuals should not share their personal or financial information with anyone offering to assist them with filing a claim. For official information or assistance, OAG urges all eligible New Yorkers to contact Simpluris directly:​

For more information about the settlement and to file a claim, visit www.NYDrizlySettlement.com.