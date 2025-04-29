Attorney General James Releases Statement on First 100 Days of Trump Administration

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today released a statement to mark the first 100 days of the Trump administration and recount the dozens of legal actions the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has taken to protect New Yorkers from the administration’s dangerous and illegal policies. Since January 20, Attorney General James has filed and joined 15 lawsuits and 22 amicus briefs in coalition with Democratic state attorneys general across the country, successfully blocking some of the administration’s most harmful attacks. From protecting birthright citizenship and federal workers, to preserving access to education, health care, and free and fair elections, Attorney General James and her fellow attorneys general are fighting to safeguard the rights and well-being of millions.

“We will not allow this administration to trample our Constitution, strip Americans of their fundamental rights, and dismantle critical services that millions of people rely on every day,” said Attorney General James. “We stopped some of their most unconstitutional policies dead in their tracks, and we are not slowing down. If this administration continues to bulldoze the Constitution and ignore the law, they will find all of us standing in the way every single time.”

Since January 20, Attorney General James and a coalition of attorneys general have led the charge in filing lawsuits to block, stop, or reverse unlawful Trump administration actions:

Attorney General James has also filed and joined 22 amicus briefs – or “friend of the court” briefs – supporting critical lawsuits across the nation against other illegal and damaging federal administration policies:

In addition to court action, Attorney General James has pushed back forcefully against broader federal attacks. Following the president’s January 28th Executive Order threatening federal funds for health care providers who provide gender-affirming care, Attorney General James wrote a letter to New York providers reminding them that they still are beholden to state anti-discrimination laws. Attorney General James also submitted a comment letter opposing proposed State Department changes that would eliminate the ability of transgender Americans to obtain passports matching their gender identity. In light of the Trump administration’s attacks on DEIA, Attorney General James issued a joint statement with 11 attorneys general defending the importance and legality of DEIA initiatives and led a multistate guidance reminding schools of their rights to continue DEIA programs in education. Attorney General James has also issued guidance to companies, law enforcement, workers, employers, and students and schools detailing the rights immigrants are entitled to and legal guidelines for engaging with immigration enforcement authorities.