Brompton Funds Declare Distributions

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: BDIV, BEPR, BEPR.U, BFIN, BFIN.U, BGIE, BLOV, BMAX, BPRF, BPRF.U, CLSA, EDGF, HIG, HIG.U, SPLT, TLF, TLF.U) – Brompton Funds announces monthly distributions for record dates from April to June 2025 for each of the following exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”):

Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Global Dividend Growth ETF BDIV Cdn$ 0.12000 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Enhanced Investment Grade Preferred ETF BEPR Cdn$ 0.07000 BEPR.U US$ 0.06750 Brompton North American Financials Dividend ETF BFIN Cdn$ 0.12000 BFIN.U US$ 0.13000 Brompton Global Infrastructure ETF BGIE Cdn$ 0.12000 Brompton North American Low Volatility Dividend ETF BLOV Cdn$ 0.08500 Brompton Enhanced Multi-Asset Income ETF BMAX Cdn$ 0.11500 Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF BPRF Cdn$ 0.11000 BPRF.U US$ 0.11000 Brompton Split Corp. Class A Share ETF CLSA Cdn$ 0.10000 Brompton European Dividend Growth ETF EDGF Cdn$ 0.05250 Brompton Global Healthcare Income & Growth ETF HIG Cdn$ 0.05500 HIG.U US$ 0.05500 Brompton Split Corp. Preferred Share ETF SPLT Cdn$ 0.05500 Brompton Tech Leaders Income ETF TLF Cdn$ 0.12500 TLF.U

US$ 0.13000

Record Dates and Payment Dates are as follows:

Record Date Payment Date April 30, 2025 May 14, 2025 May 30, 2025 June 13, 2025 June 30, 2025 July 15, 2025

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton is an experienced investment fund manager with income and growth focused investment solutions including exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and other Toronto Stock Exchange traded investment funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

