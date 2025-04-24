David Pinkston’s Eye-Opening Book Goes to the LA Times Festival of Books

Visit The Reading Glass Books Booth #959 (Black Zone USC) to discover “To Open One’s Eyes: Untaught Mysteries of the Holy Bible.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Faith, curiosity, and controversy converge at The Reading Glass Books Booth #959, Black Zone USC at this year’s LA Times Festival of Books with “To Open One’s Eyes: Untaught Mysteries of the Holy Bible” by David Pinkston. The Reading Glass Books will proudly feature Pinkston’s spiritual work, offering festivalgoers a chance to discover a perspective that has long been overlooked.A former technical specialist and lifelong truth-seeker, Pinkston challenges the boundaries of conventional Christian thought with a book that uncovers ancient truths buried since the early church. Grounded in scripture but free from theological dogma, this compelling title invites readers from all walks of life to rediscover God in a more authentic, personal light.The book’s presence at the festival is more than a display—it’s an invitation. For the spiritually curious, the doctrinally frustrated, or anyone who has ever questioned the version of God they’ve been taught, “To Open One’s Eyes” provides clarity, challenge, and inspiration.David Pinkston’s unique life—from building hang gliders and riding motorcycles to surviving a broken neck and building an ISP from scratch—has shaped a worldview that defies norms. His journey to faith and this book’s creation are anything but ordinary, and that same energy pulses through every page.Attendees can explore this transformative book, meet Pinkston himself and The Reading Glass Books representatives, and pick up a copy that just might reshape how they see the Bible—and God.For more information, visit GODspeons.com. Don’t miss this chance to discover a truly original voice in Christian thought.About Writers’ BrandingWriters’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

