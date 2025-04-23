From Vision to Victory: Transcendental Ascends to the Top 3 on 2025 Inc. Regionals List

Inc. Magazine's Southwest Regionals Nicole Toudouze, CEO of Transcendental

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transcendental is excited to announce its #3 ranking on the 2025 Inc. Regionals list, an annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. Of 137 honorees, Transcendental earned this prestigious spot with an extraordinary 1,179% revenue growth from 2021 to 2023. The company also achieved the distinction of being the highest-ranked organization in the Advertising, Marketing , and PR industry category within its region.The Inc. Regionals list recognizes thriving businesses that showcase remarkable growth and innovation. Companies are evaluated based on their percentage revenue growth over two years, from 2021 to 2023. To qualify, companies must meet strict criteria, including being U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent as of December 31, 2023. Additional standards required qualifying revenue figures of at least $100,000 in 2021 and $1 million in 2023, along with passing Inc.'s editorial review process.“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, creativity, and resilience of our entire team,” said Nicole Toudouze, CEO of Transcendental. “Ranking third among so many outstanding companies, while leading the Advertising, Marketing, and PR sector in our region, is a remarkable honor. It energizes us to continue delivering exceptional results for our clients and driving innovation within our industry.”Transcendental’s ranking reflects its unparalleled commitment to excellence and ability to adapt and grow in a rapidly evolving business environment. The company remains dedicated to cultivating groundbreaking marketing strategies, building strong partnerships , and empowering brands to reach their full potential.See the complete list here: https://www.inc.com/regionals/southwest For more information about Transcendental and its services, visit https://www.transcendentalagency.com/ Media Contact:Nicole ToudouzeCEO(210) 910-4212info@transcendentalagency.com

