Iovate Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iovate Health Sciences USA Inc. (“Iovate”) is pleased to announce that Nick Rini will be joining the Iovate Executive team in the role of Chief Commercial Officer and will lead Iovate’s global Sales and Marketing teams.Nick is a proven and solid sales and marketing executive with a demonstrated talent for building category-defining consumer healthcare, OTC and personal care brands in many different organizations, industries and within several channels and markets. Nick has a successful record of leading, growing and maximizing organization value, oversight of meaningful P&Ls, identifying and embedding purpose, business globalization, building brands, business transformation, M&A and venturing across Direct to Consumer (DTC), eCommerce, wholesale, healthcare, and retail.Nick is currently Vice President and GM for the Americas, i-Health Inc. where he built an industry-leading team and strategy in digital AI, insights, and analytics while creating a culture that prioritized value delivery and operational impact across key functions such as sales, marketing, digital, category management, operations, and customer marketing.Nick recently shared his thoughts about joining the Iovate Executive Team. "I am truly honored and excited to join the Iovate team at such an exciting time in the company’s journey. I am proud to be part of an organization that is so dedicated to inspiring active lives through nutrition and wellness, with a focus on creating a healthier tomorrow. I eagerly look forward to collaborating with the team to foster a consumer-and customer-centric culture that delivers exceptional experiences, builds loyalty, and drives long-term value."Nick will report to Wes Parris, Chief Executive Officer at Iovate.Wes commented, “I am confident that Nick will be a valuable addition to our Iovate Leadership Team. His track record speaks for itself, and his values based, results driven and growth-oriented mindset aligns perfectly with what we embrace at Iovate. As we continue to evolve our business, the company will leverage Nick’s proven experience, industry knowledge and executive leadership talents to support and enhance our continuing corporate transformation.”Founded in 1995 and based in Oakville, Canada, Iovate is a dynamic, leading-edge nutrition company that delivers some of the highest quality, most innovative and effective active nutrition and weight management products in the world. With category leading brands like MuscleTech, Six Star, Purely Inspired, Hydroxycut, the company is committed to being the number one active nutrition and weight management lifestyle company in the world and enabling consumers everywhere to live more active lives. Iovate distributes across all major channels of distribution, including food, drug, mass and club, health food stores and online, as well as in more than 140 countries worldwide.

