Margaret's the Couture Cleaner Makes Museum Industry Debut at AAM 2025

Nation's First Five-Star Certified Couture Cleaner to Showcase Museum-Grade Conservation Services at Annual American Alliance of Museums Conference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Margaret's the Couture Cleaner, a family-owned business with seven decades of expertise in textile conservation and restoration, will exhibit for the first time at the 2025 American Alliance of Museums (AAM) Annual Meeting & Museum Expo in Los Angeles, May 6-9.

The company, renowned for its specialized conservation and restoration services, will showcase its institutional expertise and museum partnerships at the world's largest museum conference. Margaret's team will be available to discuss their museum-grade services for cleaning and restoring historical textiles, vintage costumes, and other delicate memorabilia.

"For decades, Margaret's has partnered with prestigious museums and institutional collections to provide exceptional conservation and restoration services," said Chuck Horst, President of Margaret's. "Our team understands the unique requirements of museum environments, collection management protocols, and the ethical considerations inherent in cultural preservation."

Margaret's conservation philosophy prioritizes reversibility, minimal intervention, and thorough documentation—principles that have earned the trust of curators and conservators at leading institutions nationwide. Their staff of artisans includes specialists in conservation science, textile conservation, and historical preservation.

Museum-Grade Services Include:

• Specialized textile conservation for historic costumes, tapestries, and ethnographic textiles

• Advanced smoke and odor remediation

• Mold and water damage restoration

• Leather and suede conservation

• Archival storage solutions

• Emergency response for collection disasters

Museum professionals attending the conference can see examples of Margaret's restoration work, including vintage Hollywood costumes from films like "The Crusades" (1935) and "New York, New York" (1977), and learn about their scientific approach to conservation.

Margaret's will exhibit in the MuseumExpo section of the conference. Museum professionals, collectors, and conservators are invited to stop by their booth to learn more about their specialized services for institutions. https://www.linkedin.com/company/american-alliance-of-museums/

For more information about Margaret's institutional services or to schedule a meeting during AAM 2025, contact Katia Graytok at katiag@margarets.com or visit margarets.com. Join us for the 2025 AAM Annual Meeting & MuseumExpo May 6-9!

About Margaret's the Couture Cleaner: Margaret's is a family-run company spanning seven decades. The Horst family has owned and operated dry cleaning establishments for four generations. As the nation's first Five-Star Certified Couture Cleaner, Margaret's specializes in restoring damaged garments, leathers, fabrics, textiles, and handbags nationwide. Their conservation team serves museums, historical associations, and private collectors with museum-grade restoration services.

Contact: Katia Graytok, CMO katiag@margarets.com (732) 208-8185

Margaret's Locations: La Jolla | Newport Beach | San Diego | Del Mar/Rancho Santa Fe | Los Angeles | New York-Tristate Area Nationwide service available through CleanByMail

Website: margarets.com Phone: (866) 454-2375 Email: info@margarets.com

