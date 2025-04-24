Hayden Free of DOCUmation Named a 2025 Difference Maker by ENX Magazine

Hayden exemplifies what it means to be a Difference Maker,” — Hunter Woolfolk CEO of DOCUmation.

MIDLAND , TX, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DOCUmation proudly announces that Hayden Free , Vice President of its West Texas branch, has been named a 2025 Difference Maker by ENX Magazine . This annual honor celebrates individuals across the office technology industry who go above and beyond to make a lasting impact.Hayden is one of 50 top professionals recognized nationally for their leadership, dedication, and service to the industry. His profile will be featured in the May issue of ENX Magazine alongside other standout contributors from dealers, manufacturers, and solution providers across the country.Hayden’s journey at DOCUmation began as an intern. After earning his Bachelor’s Degree from Abilene Christian University, he returned to the company as a consultant and steadily worked his way up. Today, he leads DOCUmation’s West Texas operations, overseeing teams that serve businesses across Midland, Odessa, Abilene, Lubbock, and Alpine.Known for his hands-on leadership and deep-rooted commitment to customer success, Hayden has helped grow the West Texas branch into a prominent location—providing both print solutions and Managed IT services to his community. He’s passionate about building collaborative teams, delivering tailored solutions, and creating an environment where his team can thrive.“Hayden exemplifies what it means to be a Difference Maker,” said Hunter Woolfolk , CEO of DOCUmation. “He leads with integrity, puts people first, and continues to raise the bar for exceptional service.”Driven by character and purpose, Hayden invests in the growth of both his team and the customers he serves. Outside of work, he enjoys spending time with his wife and son, traveling, hunting, and staying active.About DOCUmationDOCUmation is Texas’ largest privately held technology solutions provider, offering Managed IT, Print Management, Copier Solutions, Process Automation, and VoIP services to organizations across the state. With a legacy of service and innovation, DOCUmation helps businesses streamline operations, secure their networks, and scale smarter.

