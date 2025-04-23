Men of the Bible: And What Made Them Great – A Powerful Exploration of Biblical Manhood

Men of the Bible: and What Made Them Great

Author Woody Stieffel to Feature His Book at LA Times Festival of Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where success is often measured by wealth and fame, Woody Stieffel presents a different perspective in “Men of the Bible: And What Made Them Great.” This compelling book explores the lives of nine remarkable biblical figures, emphasizing character, faith, and true greatness over material achievements.Rather than offering a formula for success, Stieffel takes readers on an engaging and thought-provoking journey through the Bible, paraphrasing well-known stories in a contemporary, entertaining style. With humor, real-life illustrations, and deep biblical insights, the book encourages men to seek God’s wisdom in shaping their own character. As the author puts it, “It is what a man is, more than what he has, that renders him truly great.” (Matthew Henry, 1706).With 47 years of ministry experience, Stieffel has dedicated his life to teaching and preaching biblical truths. A former pastor of three churches, he has also worked as an engineer, balancing his professional career with his passion for faith-based education. His background includes studies at the University of Mississippi, Moody Bible Institute, and Hyles Anderson College, and he remains a strong advocate for biblical literacy among Christians today.Stieffel’s “Men of the Bible: And What Made Them Great” will be on display at the LA Times Festival of Books at the Olympus Story House Booth #182 in the Gold Zone, South Trousdale.The book is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online bookstores. Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.

