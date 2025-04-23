New National Report Unveils the Realities of Urology Compensation in the U.S.

AAPCP and HMS Valuation Partners Release Landmark Study on Call Pay, APP Collaboration, and Workforce Sustainability

FORT WAYNE, IN, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A first-of-its-kind collaborative report by the American Association of Provider Compensation Professionals (AAPCP) and HMS Valuation Partners reveals a comprehensive and statistically significant view into the state of urology compensation across the United States.Drawing from survey responses from 60 healthcare organizations representing over 680 urologists—approximately 4.8% of the national workforce—the report, The Current State of Urology: From Production to Call to Compensation, uncovers key trends in productivity-based pay, call compensation, APP collaboration, non-production-based incentives, and the evolving workforce and recruitment landscape.“This report offers a data-rich lens into the evolving compensation structures that are shaping the practice of urology from wRVU rates, call pay models, and team-based care incentives,” said Joe Aguilar, Managing Partner at HMS. The collaboration between AAPCP and HMS Valuation Partners provides healthcare leaders with actionable insights to design competitive, compliant, and sustainable physician compensation strategies in a high-demand specialty.”Key findings include:Call Pay Disparities: 39 organizations provide additional call compensation, yet rates vary wildly—from $200 to $1,920 per shift—with inconsistent justifications.APP Collaboration Stipends: Only 16 organizations offer added pay for urologist-APP collaboration, ranging from $7,500 to $15,000 annually.Burnout & Access Concerns: 71% of urologists report burnout, while 61.4% of U.S. counties lack a urologist—raising urgent questions about workforce sustainability.As healthcare shifts toward value-based care, the report also highlights how 36 organizations are tying wRVU-based pay to non-production metrics like patient satisfaction and timely access to care. Organizations interested in receiving a copy of this report are encouraged to contact Yasmeen.rustom@providercompensation.org for access details.About AAPCPThe AAPCP is the nation’s largest nonprofit educational organization devoted to creating a community for individuals working in this space. Our Members come from community hospitals, AMCs, healthcare systems, medical practices, consulting, law, and valuation firms. Our community brings us all together in one space to align the provider workforce of the future. AAPCP provides educational opportunities, certification, resources, and industry connections for individuals working in provider compensation and workforce strategy, which includes financial, legal, operational, recruitment strategic, and valuation experts nationwide. Learn more about becoming a member and getting access to exclusive industry insights, expert strategies, and a network of professionals helping to shape the future of healthcare compensation.About HMS Valuation PartnersHMS Valuation Partners is one of the nation’s leading healthcare valuation and consulting firms, specializing in provider compensation, fair market value (FMV) analysis, and strategic advisory services. Trusted by health systems, physician groups, and private equity firms, HMS brings deep industry insight and a rigorous, data-driven approach to every engagement. With a focus on aligning clinical and financial strategy, HMS helps organizations design compliant, sustainable compensation models that support recruitment, retention, and long-term growth. Their team is known for delivering clear, defensible guidance in an increasingly complex healthcare landscape. Learn more at hmsvalue.com.

