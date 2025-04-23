ITF Group Expands Drop Trailer Program to 2000 Trailers in Effort to Prevent Freight Fraud

--Amidst rising cargo theft, ITF Group protects assets with advanced technology, streamlined logistics, and drop trailer expansions--

HAZELWOOD, Mo., April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the middle of a freight fraud surge that has rocked the logistics industry, ITF Group is doubling down on security and expanding its nationwide drop trailer program to offer safer, faster, and more flexible shipping solutions. The company’s drop trailer program has grown to over 2,000 trailers, with plans to add another 1,000 by 2025.

According to CargoNet , cargo theft has jumped an astonishing 1,500% since 2020. The stakes are high with electronics, food, and beverages topping the list of most-targeted goods, and criminals are becoming more sophisticated bdaily As a result, ITF’s focus has shifted to include vigorously protecting freight while ensuring a secure and successful delivery.

“ITF Group employs a multi-faceted security approach that prioritizes both physical and cyber protection,” said Sam Burkhan, CEO of ITF Group. Trailers are equipped with visible and hidden GPS devices for real-time tracking and theft recovery. High-value loads receive additional protection, such as armed escorts, covert route planning, and 24/7 monitoring. ITF Group also bolsters its cybersecurity systems by providing staff training and partnering with CargoNet, MyCarrierPacket, and Highway to enhance carrier vetting, fraud detection, and supply chain security.”

But prevention isn’t ITF’s only priority—it’s also about keeping freight moving efficiently. Designed to solve capacity and labor challenges, the program allows shippers to preload freight on their schedule, reduce dock congestion, and quickly adapt during disruptions.

“Freight fraud affects everyone; it disrupts operations, strains relationships, and wastes valuable time,” said Burkhan. “The last thing people want is to go to the store and not be able to buy what they need for their families. We’ve invested heavily in technology, partnerships, and teams to stay ahead of the industry's rising theft trend.”

Ultimately, efficiency is key for ITF Group. Within 48 hours, ITF Group can position up to 12 trailers anywhere in the U.S. and up to 20 for specific clients. Each trailer is integrated into ITF’s transportation management system (TMS) and comes equipped with cargo sensors, air-inflated tires, and real-time door alerts.

Looking ahead, ITF Group is preparing to launch cross-border trailer operations in Mexico, which will reduce the need for transloading and streamline international logistics.

About ITF Group

ITF Group LLC , a leading 3PL provider specializing in transportation, warehousing, and logistics solutions across the USA and Canada. Founded in 2012, ITF Group’s services, including full truckload (FTL) and less than truckload (LTL), are designed to meet the standards and requirements of the current competitive transportation industry. We have the latest technologies, high-tech vehicles, and a dedicated team to deliver efficient services at competitive prices. Our passionate team ensures seamless execution, allowing clients to focus on their business strategies while we handle their logistics.

