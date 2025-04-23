Yukon Metals Announces 2025 Birch Property Drilling Campaign and Exploration Plans

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yukon Metals Corp. (CSE: YMC, FSE: E770, OTCQB: YMMCF) (“Yukon Metals” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the details of its upcoming exploration program on its 7,000-hectare Birch Property (“Birch”), located 65km northeast of Burwash Landing, Yukon, and 200km northwest of Whitehorse. The plans include a focused drilling campaign along with a comprehensive regional exploration program designed to advance copper-gold targets.

Highlights of the 2025 planned exploration:

3,000-meter diamond drilling campaign designed to test compelling high-grade copper-gold skarn targets identified from multiple rock-chip samples grading up to 14.1 g/t gold and 2.42% copper (Figure 1) .





designed to test compelling high-grade copper-gold skarn targets identified from multiple rock-chip samples grading up to (Figure 1) Regional soil sampling and alteration mapping to test northern and eastern extensions of the 2024 anomalies, which featured gold in soil of up to 0.99 g/t across 1,400 meters, as well as a strong molybdenum-in-soil anomaly identified to the south, and to further evaluate the broader porphyry potential across the property.





as well as a strong molybdenum-in-soil anomaly identified to the south, and to further evaluate the broader porphyry potential across the property. Local Yukon and First Nations contractors engaged to perform majority of work.



Rory Quinn, President & CEO, stated, “We're excited to announce our drilling plans for the 2025 field season at Birch. Our collaboration with local contractors, including New Age Drilling, Vision Quest, and Käganì, underscores Yukon Metals’ continued commitment to responsible exploration and to building meaningful partnerships within the local community. This next phase of drilling and regional mapping builds on the strong momentum generated by the highly encouraging results from our most recent exploration efforts, and we look forward to sharing our progress as the 2025 exploration season unfolds.”

The 2025 exploration program builds on successful geophysical surveys, soil sampling, and geological mapping conducted in 2024. Drilling will focus on testing Induced Polarization and airborne magnetic geophysical anomalies associated with surface soil anomalies identified in 2024 (up to 0.99 g/t Au and 0.24% Cu) along a 1,400-meter strike length (YMC News Release September 3, 2024). Additionally, rock-chip samples from the targeted skarn horizons in 2024 returned grades up to 2.42% copper and 14.1 g/t gold, highlighting substantial exploration potential.

Concurrent regional mapping, soil sampling, and detailed alteration mapping initiatives are designed to define additional targets and better understand the geological controls on mineralization within the significantly expanded claim block. Additionally, the southeast portion of the recently staked area will be a focus of alteration mapping and prospecting, where a soil molybdenum anomaly coincides with a low K/Th radiometric signature, potentially indicating a porphyry-style target and possible extensions of known mineralization trends. Soil samples will be conducted with a battery-powered permafrost soil drill, in line with the 2024 program, to ensure high-quality samples below boulders and frozen ground are collected.





Figure 1- 2025 Birch Exploration Areas

Diamond drilling will be completed by New Age Drilling Solutions, a Yukon-based contractor, in partnership with Vision Quest Drilling, a Kluane First Nations citizen-owned company. Camp support services for the exploration activities will be provided by Käganì, a Kluane First Nations citizen-owned enterprise in partnership with longstanding Yukon-based exploration contractor, Archer Cathro.

Further details will be provided as the 2025 exploration program progresses.

About the Birch Project

Yukon Metals owns 100% of the helicopter-accessed Birch project located 65km northeast of the community of Burwash Landing. The Birch project area is dominated by frost-heaved boulders in unglaciated terrain, with outcrop present on steeper ridges. The project lies predominantly within the Finlayson assemblage of the Yukon-Tanana Terrane, consisting of variably carbonaceous schist and quartzite, marble, garnet amphibolite and rare meta plutonic rocks.

The Yukon-Tanana Terrane structurally overlies the Ruby Range Batholith which is regionally mapped in the northeastern portion of the property occurring as Ruby Range quartz-feldspar porphyry and Rhyolite Creek porphyry and intermediate and felsic volcanic rock (Israel et. Al., 2011). Project-level mapping indicates the geology of the area is comprised of schists and marble units, moderately to strongly oxidised felsic intrusive, and patchy oxidised porphyritic rhyolite dykes.

Copper, zinc and molybdenum mineralization was first identified in the area in the early 1970s as part of a small exploration campaign which uncovered several skarn horizons in the northern project area, as well as molybdenite in quartz veins and stringers in granodiorite float on the southeastern side of the property (MINFILE 115G 077). Gold was not assayed for until interest renewed in the early 2010s with soil and mapping exploration work over the area uncovering several high soil anomalies ranging from 0.02-15g/t Au.

Rock samples taken while prospecting referenced in this release are selective in nature and collected to determine the presence or absence of mineralization and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.





Figure 2- Birch Property Location Map.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Helena Kuikka, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Yukon Metals and a Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43-101).

About Yukon Metals Corp.

Yukon Metals is well financed and represents a property portfolio built on over 30 years of prospecting by the Berdahl family, the prospecting team behind Snowline Gold’s portfolio of primary gold assets. The Yukon Metals portfolio consists primarily of copper-gold and silver-lead-zinc assets, with a substantial gold and silver component. The Company is led by an experienced Management Team and Board of Directors across technical, financial, environmental and social disciplines.

Yukon Metals is focused on fostering sustainable growth and prosperity within Yukon's local communities, while simultaneously enhancing shareholder value. Our strategy centers around inclusiveness and shared prosperity, offering both community members and investors the chance to contribute to, and benefit from, our ventures.

The Yukon

The Yukon ranks 10th most prospective for mineral potential across global jurisdictions according to the Fraser Institute’s 2023 Survey of Mining Companies and is host to a highly experienced and conscientious local workforce, fostered by a long culture of exploration coupled with deep respect for the land. Recent major discoveries with local roots such as Snowline Gold’s Rogue Project - Valley Discovery, demonstrate the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain forward-looking information, including information about the metal association and geology of the prospect area at Birch pointing to the prospectivity for a gold-rich copper porphyry system, significant scale having been demonstrated by a soil anomaly over 1,400 meters long, the potential for economic grades of copper and gold based on grades taken from surface rock chips, the Yukon’s potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities, and the Company’s future plans and intentions. Wherever possible, words such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “plan”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict” or “potential” or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify the forward-looking information. These statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Birch not being a prospective gold-rich copper porphyry system, not having significant scale and a lack of economic grade minerals; the Yukon not having the potential to generate fresh district-scale mining opportunities; and other risks and uncertainties. See the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s listing statement dated May 30, 2024, available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca for additional risk factors. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with the forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

