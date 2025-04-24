Submit Release
Adicon Ceramica to Showcase Innovative Slab Designs at Coverings 2025 in Orlando

Highlighting its global reach and commitment to quality, Adicon Ceramica aims to strengthen connections with international architects, designers, and buyers.

Coverings gives us an opportunity to connect with global buyers, architects, and designers. We are excited to present our designs and demonstrate how Indian craftsmanship meets international standards”
— Mr. Naman Tripati
MORBI, GUJARAT, INDIA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adicon Ceramica, a premier manufacturer of high-quality ceramic and porcelain slabs from India, is set to exhibit at Coverings 2025, the largest international tile and stone event in North America. The expo will be held from April 29 to May 2, 2025, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, USA.

Attendees can visit Booth #5804 in the Main Hall to explore Adicon Ceramica’s latest large format slab collections, including contemporary surface solutions that combine aesthetic appeal with superior durability.

Adicon’s presence at Coverings 2025 underscores its growing influence in the global tile market. With a commitment to cutting-edge design and precision manufacturing, Adicon continues to deliver innovative ceramic solutions that cater to residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

To schedule a meeting or learn more about Adicon Ceramica’s participation in the event, visit: https://www.adiconceramica.co.in

About Adicon Ceramica:
Adicon Ceramica is a leading manufacturer of premium ceramic and porcelain slabs based in India. Known for its innovative designs, global quality standards, and customer-centric service, Adicon delivers a wide range of surface solutions tailored for modern spaces. Its products are trusted by clients in over 40 countries for excellence in style, durability, and performance.

Mr. Naman Tripati
Adicon Ceramica Tiles Private Limited
