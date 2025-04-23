Chuck Veldhuizen Gives Merchants a No-Strings Start with LOCAL City Places & $CASH$BATES$

Troy Warren $CASH$BATES$ LOCAL City Places LOGO Fundraising

“This is advertising on the merchant’s terms, not the other way around,” said Chuck. “And that’s exactly how it should be.”

No fine print, no upfront spend, just real support and real growth” — Troy Warren

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many small businesses hesitate to advertise because of contracts and upfront costs. Chuck Veldhuizen is changing that by sponsoring merchants into LOCAL City Places—a flexible platform built around results, not risks.“No fine print, no upfront spend, just real support and real growth,” said Troy Warren, Founder and CEO. “It’s everything traditional advertising isn’t.”One Merchant, One Category, One Clear AdvantageEach participating business gets exclusive placement in its category. No direct competition. Just a powerful spotlight to attract local attention.$CASH$BATES$—A Bonus Stream of RevenueShoppers earn up to $35/month by uploading local receipts and can increase earnings through referrals. Businesses benefit from a loyalty system they don’t have to manage, just automatic customer engagement.“This is advertising on the merchant’s terms, not the other way around,” said Chuck. “And that’s exactly how it should be.”Thanks to risk-free sponsors like Chuck Veldhuizen, LOCAL City Places is opening doors for local merchants, without strings attached.About $CASH$BATES$$CASH$BATES$ is a modern rewards system that pays consumers real cash for shopping at local businesses. No gimmicks. No brand restrictions. Just upload a receipt and earn. With a 4-tier referral model, users can multiply their earnings simply by sharing the app.As a bonus, every participating merchant also receives exclusive access to LOCAL City Places’ powerful new suite of AI tools, designed to save time, reduce costs, and simplify everyday business tasks. From AI voice agents, AI chat agents to marketing scripts and automation templates across dozens of industries, it’s like having a $50K-a-year team member on call, without the overhead.To learn more or sign up, visit LOCALCityPlaces.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.