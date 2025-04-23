Shopica Unveils New Collection of Indoor Dining Chairs and Stools for Australian Homes

a clean minimalist dining space

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shopica has launched a fresh range of indoor dining chairs and stools, offering Australian shoppers more choice for their dining spaces. The collection features a mix of styles, from classic and modern dining chairs to practical kitchen stools, each designed to suit different tastes and room sizes.

The new range includes standout pieces like the Eleganza Dining Accent Chair, Beige Athena Dining Chair, and the Stanwell Deluxe Bar Chair. Customers will also find options such as the Modern Elegance Wishbone Chair, and the Rustic Charm Tractor Stool. Each chair and stool is made with attention to detail, using materials chosen for both comfort and durability. Prices start at $149, making the collection accessible for a range of budgets.

Eliane, Shopica’s founder, said, “We know how important it is to have furniture that feels right for your home. Our new chairs and stools are made to be comfortable and look good, whether you’re gathering for a family meal or just enjoying a quiet coffee.”

The collection caters to different needs, with compact chairs for small spaces, sturdy bar stools for kitchen counters, and larger dining chairs for family tables. Many items are in stock and ready to ship across Australia. Customers can browse the full collection online, read reviews, and choose the right style for their home.

Shopica continues to focus on customer service, with Australia-wide delivery and a support team ready to help with any questions.

About Shopica

Shopica is an Australian retailer known for quality home furnishings. The company aims to offer practical, stylish furniture that suits Australian homes. Shopica delivers across the country and provides support to help customers find the right pieces for their space.

Media Contact:

Shopica Pty Ltd

Email: admin@shopica.com.au

Phone: 1300 718 807

Customer Service: Mon - Fri: 9am – 4pm (AEST)

