Aplos Analytics Expands Cloud-Based Platform to Include Custom Outputs

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aplos Analytics, a software company founded to modernize pharmacokinetic analysis , is proud to announce a major enhancement of its cloud-based platform. Its flagship product, Aplos NCA, launched in July 2024 as a lightning-fast tool for non-compartmental analysis and reporting, is now evolving into a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for pharmacokinetic professionals — streamlining the full reporting process in one place.End-to-End PK Analysis and Reporting, Now in the CloudPreparing results from concentration-time data has traditionally required multiple tools and tedious manual effort. Scientists must format data, calculate pharmacokinetic (PK) parameters, perform composite calculations, build plots and summary tables, and compile everything into editable reports. Aplos Analytics is simplifying that.In the coming months, users will be able to apply standardized rules for converting below the limit of quantification (BLQ) values for analysis, create additional dataset columns, and perform custom calculations including within-subject ratios and concentration conversions. Users will also be able to design custom tables and plots with full control over titles, colors, and layout—and insert them into Microsoft Word templates with precision formatting.These enhancements build on Aplos NCA’s core strengths of speed, accessibility, and regulatory readiness—turning it into the most comprehensive and intuitive platform available for PK professionals. From raw data to formatted reports, Aplos NCA will give scientists everything they need, all in one place.‘’Pharmacokinetic analysis is a critical part of drug discovery, non-clinical development, and clinical development of pharmaceutical products. However, scientists are using outdated PK software tools that are slow and are not enabled for automation.‘’ Said Nathan Teuscher, Founder and President of Aplos Analytics. ‘’We founded Aplos Analytics to develop software tools that simplify analyses, enable automation, and leverage new technologies to accelerate data analyses. This can help scientists engage in higher value activities with their development teams and partners, and help those teams make better decisions, more quickly, with more accurate results.’’Already Trusted for Speed, Security and ComplianceAplos NCA is already redefining the speed and simplicity of non-compartmental analysis. Users can complete full analyses in 30 seconds without installing any software in the user’s computer and without requiring any coding knowledge. The platform includes version control, audit trails, and seamless integration with R, SAS, and GraphPad Prism.Aplos NCA is the only solution that supports combined single-dose and steady-state analysis, multiple routes of administration, and full 21 CFR Part 11 compliance, without any 3rd party applications. PK parameters are accepted by major global agencies including the FDA, EMA, PMDA, and MHRA.These enhancements to Aplos NCA will roll out in the coming months. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.aplosanalytics.com About Aplos AnalyticsAplos Analytics is a software company dedicated to accelerating drug development through intuitive, cloud-based pharmacokinetic analysis tools. Founded by pharmacokinetics expert Nathan Teuscher and software architect Eric Wilson, Aplos Analytics combines deep scientific experience with modern, scalable technology to streamline the PK workflow from start to finish.With a focus on usability, security, compliance, and speed, Aplos Analytics helps teams reduce manual effort, cut costs, and deliver high-quality results—faster. Trusted by organizations around the world, Aplos empowers professionals to focus on insights, not infrastructure.Learn more at: www.aplosanalytics.com

