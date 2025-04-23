CEO of MASORI Therapeutics, Featured in CIO Insightful’s 'The Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Leaders of 2025'

Advanced AI, Accelerated Results

Visionary executive acknowledged for innovative use of AI in transforming legacy pharmaceutical marketing, sales, and engagement strategies

It’s an auspicious tribute to our team at MASORI. Working together, we’ve led the way into a new mode of data analytics that’s having a serious impact” — Dane D. Hallberg

HENDERSON, NV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary executive acknowledged for innovative use of AI in transforming legacy pharmaceutical marketing, sales, and engagement strategiesMASORI Therapeutics today announced that the company’s CEO and Executive Chairman, Dane D. Halberg, is featured in CIO Insightful’s Pioneering the Future: The Most Influential Artificial Intelligence Leaders of 2025. The publication, a premier global platform where leaders and entrepreneurs share their remarkable journeys and innovative ideas, publishes this annual list to acknowledge individuals who have made transformative use of AI in business.Halberg merited his inclusion as a “most influential artificial intelligence leader” based on his guidance of MASORI to success in using AI in the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Thanks to Dane's leadership, MASORI has been first-to-market. These industry firsts are completely changing legacy pharmaceutical marketing, sales, and engagement strategies.“It’s quite an honor to be acknowledged by such an august publication,” said Halberg. “It’s an auspicious tribute to our team at MASORI. Working together, we’ve led the way into a new mode of data analytics that’s having a serious impact on how sales and marketing organizations in pharma and healthcare get their work done.”The company recently announced the debut of a suite of generative artificial intelligence GenAI ) solutions designed to drive sales, ROI, and revenue growth for healthcare and pharma businesses. Its AI chatbots enable pharmaceutical and healthcare professionals (HCPs) to provide genuine interaction with clients. The bots sort through enormous volumes of data to merge smart data with precise targeting to develop actionable insights. Pharma and healthcare decision makers can now optimize their processes by being more agile as they analyze data for the best outcomes across the pharmaceutical landscape.“This recognition is a testament to your dedication, passion, and remarkable contributions to your industry,” said a spokesperson from CIO Insightful. “Your achievements are truly inspiring, and this honor reflects the incredible impact of your work.”For more information visit MASORI.comEND###

