Outsourced CFO Launches Private Pitch Platform for Companies Seeking Funding

Private pitch event connects South Africa’s scale-ready companies with banks, VC, PE, and debt providers for funding between R5–R50 million.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO) is gearing up to host its first ever OCFO Capital Connect event. This exclusive private pitch forum is designed to bring mature, high-growth, post-revenue companies together with South Africa's top investors - including private debt providers, banks, venture capital, and private equity funds.

OCFO Capital Connect is tailored for established companies that have surpassed the early stages of development and are now ready to secure strategic capital. “If your company is scaling faster than your cash flow can keep up, OCFO Capital Connect is the platform you need,” says Etienne Raubenheimer, Head of CFO Services at Outsourced CFO. “This event connects mature companies with investors who understand the challenges of rapid growth and can offer the optimal mix of debt and equity solutions to propel businesses forward.”

The event is specifically tailored for mature companies. It has been designed exclusively for businesses with at least two years of operations, proven revenue generation, and the potential for significant scaling. Participating companies should have a well-defined product addressing clear market pain points, solid business fundamentals, and an experienced leadership team.

Companies seeking a minimum investment of R5 million - whether structured as debt or equity - will find a unique opportunity to present their growth stories and secure the right funding partner.

Each company will be expected to complete Funding Readiness Journey - a structured pre-event programme that ensures the businesses are fully prepared to pitch. As part of this process, pitch decks and investment summaries will be distributed to investors in advance, allowing for focused discussions on the day.

“Too many great businesses struggle to find the right funding partner because they enter the room under-prepared,” says Raubenheimer. “Our goal is to eliminate that barrier. We don’t just host the event; we walk every company through the funding readiness process to make sure their story resonates with the people who can back them.”

The investor mix at OCFO Capital Connect is intentionally diverse. From traditional commercial banks to niche private equity and venture capital funds, the event offers a well-balanced marketplace of capital sources. Target deal sizes range from R5 million to R50 million, encompassing both debt and equity instruments.

This diversity ensures that each company has a real opportunity to connect with capital providers whose investment mandates match their funding requirements and growth trajectory.

“Not all funding is created equal,” Raubenheimer explains. “Matching the right capital structure to the stage and strategy of a business is where the magic happens. That’s why we’ve curated a wide range of investor types - to help companies find the capital partner that fits, not just funds.”

The format of the event is designed for efficiency and clarity. Each selected business will have ten minutes to deliver its investment pitch, followed by a ten-minute question-and-answer session. Investors will then indicate their level of interest via dedicated investment sheets, streamlining follow-up conversations and next steps.

This structured yet focused format avoids the noise often associated with general networking events and maximises the potential for genuine, high-quality connections.

“We’ve created a space where investors can see well-prepared opportunities and founders can meet funders who are actually deploying capital,” Raubenheimer says. “It’s about real conversations that lead to real deals.”

OCFO Capital Connect is not open to early-stage or pre-seed ventures. Instead, the event is focused squarely on scale-ready businesses with momentum - companies operating in high-growth sectors like fintech, software, healthtech, renewable energy, agritech, hospitality, entertainment, and beyond.

According to Raubenheimer, this focus is deliberate. “South Africa has no shortage of idea-stage pitch events,” he notes. “But where does a business go when it’s proven its value, built a team, and now needs the right capital to leap to the next level? That’s the gap OCFO Capital Connect fills.”

For more information about this event, or to contact one of the team, visit the website at www.ocfo.com



About Outsourced CFO

Founded with the mission to help entrepreneurs build scalable, investable businesses, OCFO has supported hundreds of South African companies through outsourced CFO services, financial systems implementation, and funding readiness consulting. The launch of OCFO Capital Connect marks a natural evolution in its commitment to bridging finance and entrepreneurship.

For more information about the company and their full range of services, visit www.ocfo.com

Etienne Raubenheimer is available for interviews - please contact JamJar Media to arrange a suitable time. (Contact details below).

