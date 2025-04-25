Ecocyclic and enespa Partner to Launch State-of-the-Art Recycling Facility in Winnie, Texas

A sustainable partnership begins: Ecocyclic & Enespa

Ecocyclic and enespa join forces to build a high-tech chemical recycling plant in Texas, turning plastic waste into sustainable, circular raw materials

This partnership lays the foundation for a circular plastics economy—enespa brings tech, Ecocyclic adds AI-driven insight and local expertise” — Naeem, CEO Ecocyclic

WINNIE, TX, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ecocyclic, a Texas-based environmental technology leader, today announced a strategic partnership with enespa technologies us llc, the U.S. subsidiary of Swiss-based enespa ag, to build a cutting-edge chemical recycling facility in Winnie, Texas. With construction already underway, the plant is slated to be operational by Fall 2025, pioneering the transformation of plastic waste into sustainable resources.

REIMAGINING PLASTIC WASTE: FROM POLLUTION TO SOLUTION

At full capacity, the facility will process up to 10 metric tons per day of ISCC PLUS-certified, pre-sorted polyolefin plastic waste. Through advanced chemical recycling, this waste will be converted into pyrolysis oil—a sustainable, circular feedstock capable of replacing crude oil in the production of virgin-quality plastics.

“Through this partnership, we are laying the foundation for a truly circular economy in the plastics sector,” said Naeem-Atiq Sadiq, CEO of Ecocyclic. “enespa brings world-class recycling technology, and Ecocyclic delivers market insight, local expertise, and innovation powered by AI.”

SCALING IMPACT ACROSS THE U.S.

Ecocyclic will install its first state of the art plant in Winnie, Texas with planned future facilities nationwide.

“Partnering with Ecocyclic gives us the opportunity to bring our technology to one of the most critical markets in the world,” said Ben Richters, CTO of enespa. “Their advanced AI capabilities, strategic insight, and robust local infrastructure perfectly complement enespa’s engineering expertise, creating a powerful synergy for scalable impact.”

CERTIFIED AND CIRCULAR: BUILT FOR IMPACT

The Winnie facility will carry ISCC PLUS certification, ensuring environmental credibility and full traceability of the recycled output—reinforcing Ecocyclic’s mission to deliver transparent and verifiable carbon reduction solutions.

A BLUEPRINT FOR THE FUTURE

This Texas initiative marks the first of five planned installations across the U.S., as Ecocyclic leads the charge toward a net-zero future through scalable recycling innovation. “This is more than a plant—it’s a blueprint for responsible industry,” Sadiq said. “Our goal is to transform waste management and turn low-value plastic into high-value, clean energy feedstocks.”

ABOUT ECOCYCLIC

Ecocyclic is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with AI and innovation labs located in Tamil Nadu, India. The company specializes in delivering energy market insights, build-out and operational expertise, and AI-driven innovation.

🌐 ecocyclic.com

ABOUT ENESPA TECHNOLOGIES US LLC

enespa technologies us llc is the U.S. arm of enespa ag (Switzerland), a leader in chemical recycling and renewable energy systems that close resource loops and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

🌐 enespa.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.