Comer Announces Full Committee Markup on Budget Legislation for April 30

WASHINGTON—Today, House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) announced a markup will take place on Wednesday, April 30th at 10:00 a.m. ET to consider budget legislation to advance President Trump’s agenda to provide tax relief for American families and small businesses, rein in wasteful spending, and reduce the federal budget deficit for the American taxpayers. The House Oversight Committee’s budget reconciliation instructions require a net reduction in the federal deficit of no less than $50 billion and reforms to help balance the federal budget. Following the markup, the Committee will finalize its section of the budget legislation and transmit it directly to the House Committee on the Budget, which will compile and present the final package for consideration by the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The House Oversight Committee is taking a critical step to advance President Trump’s America First agenda and ensure taxpayer dollars are used effectively, efficiently, and responsibly. The Committee will consider legislation that delivers a substantial win for fiscal responsibility, achieving a reduction in the federal deficit of over $50 billion dollars. Congressional Republicans, alongside President Trump, are taking bold action to safeguard taxpayer dollars and secure America’s financial future—delivering on our promise to hard working American taxpayers,” said Chairman Comer.

SEC. 90001. RAISE FERS EMPLOYEE CONTRIBUTION REQUIREMENTS. –– Raises the FERS retirement contribution rate for many existing federal civilian employees and postal employees up to the new rate of 4.4% of their salary. ($30.716 billion revenue increase for deficit reduction)

SEC. 90002. ELIMINATION OF THE FERS ANNUITY SUPPLEMENT. –– For new federal retirees, this reform eliminates the additional retirement annuity payment that those eligible to retire before the age of 62 currently receive until they reach the age of Social Security retirement eligibility benefits. Exempt from this reform are those in federal occupations subject to mandatory early separation (i.e., retirement). ($10.113 billion in savings)

SEC. 90003. HIGH-5 AVERAGE PAY FOR CALCULATING CSRS AND FERS PENSION. –– Reduces federal pension benefit spending by basing a retiree’s annuity payment on their average highest five earning years (instead of highest three). ($4.750 billion in savings)

SEC. 90004. ELECTION FOR AT-WILL EMPLOYMENT AND LOWER FERS CONTRIBUTIONS FOR NEW FEDERAL CIVIL SERVICE HIRES. –– Gives new Federal employee hires the option to elect to serve “at will” in exchange for higher take-home pay. ($4.541 billion in net savings)

SEC. 90005. FILING FEE FOR MERIT SYSTEMS PROTECTION BOARD CLAIMS AND APPEALS. –– To reduce frivolous employee appeals to the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) regarding agency disciplinary adverse actions, this reform would charge a modest fee for MSPB filings that would be refunded to those employees who win their appeals. ($2 million revenue increase for deficit reduction)

SEC. 90006. FEHB PROTECTION.–– Requires a comprehensive audit of employee dependents currently enrolled in FEHB plans—such as verifying marriage certificates and birth certificates—and requires any ineligible individual found to be receiving FEHB coverage be disenrolled. ($1.5 billion in net savings)

Bill text to be posted here.