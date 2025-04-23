Crossray eXtreme BBQ Grill Gains Popularity as More Consumers Shift to Electric Grilling

Crossray eXtreme BBQ Grill Infrared grills offer superior cooking options. Electric grills like the Crossray are trending.

With Increasing Regulations to Limit Gas Grills, a High-Performance Electric Alternative Offers a Practical Solution

With the growing shift toward electric cooking and increasing restrictions on gas grills, the Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill offers a practical solution for those who want a reliable grilling experience.” — Dennis Smith, President & CEO of AMD Direct

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As safety regulations tighten around gas and charcoal grills in urban settings, many consumers are turning to electric options that provide both convenience and performance. The Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill , introduced by AMD Direct, is an alternative that has quickly gained traction and offers high-intensity infrared heat without the open flame. The enthusiastic reception the Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill in the market underscores the growing demand for reliable, high-heat electric grilling solutions.Safety concerns, sustainability efforts and changing urban lifestyles are driving the shift toward electric grilling. According to Grand View Research, the global electric grill market is expected to grow from USD 4.63 billion in 2023 to USD 7.39 billion by 2030, reflecting a significant rise in consumer interest. With more apartment buildings, condominiums and urban developments restricting gas and charcoal grills due to fire hazards and air quality concerns, electric grills are a practical alternative.Already a best-seller in Australia, the Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill is now making its way into the U.S. market. Unlike conventional electric grills that often struggle with temperature consistency, the Crossray uses infrared heating technology to reach up to 572°F, which creates a grilling experience comparable to gas. Its compact size and 430-square-inch cooking area make it a strong fit for smaller outdoor spaces, such as patios and balconies, where traditional grills may not be allowed.A Closer Look at Crossray’s Electric Grilling TechnologyThe Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill features dual 1100W carbon-fiber elements that provide direct, even heat distribution without flare-ups and ensure consistent cooking results. The infrared technology enables high-heat searing, roasting and grilling, mimicking the cooking performance of a gas grill while remaining compliant with safety regulations.“With the growing shift toward electric cooking and increasing restrictions on gas grills, the Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill offers a practical solution for those who want a reliable grilling experience without regulatory concerns,” said Dennis Smith, President & CEO of AMD Direct. “It is already extremely popular in Australia, and we are excited to introduce it to the U.S. market.”It is ideal for use in urban settings on balconies, patios, and homes where open-flame grilling is restricted. The grill’s compact yet spacious design allows for versatile meal preparation without requiring excessive outdoor space. A digital programmable control panel and temperature probe offer precise cooking adjustments and make it a user-friendly option for both casual and experienced grillers.The Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill is particularly beneficial for multifamily buildings, where traditional gas and charcoal grills are often prohibited due to fire safety regulations. Many apartment complexes and condominiums enforce strict grilling restrictions, leaving residents with limited options for outdoor cooking. The Crossray grill provides a compliant and effective solution, allowing residents to enjoy high-heat grilling without violating building codes.The Crossray eXtreme BBQ grill is now available through AMD Direct’s network of dealers.About Crossray BBQCrossray BBQ is known for its innovative grilling solutions and patented infrared cooking technology, delivering superior heat distribution and reduced flare-ups. Crossray products combine performance, sustainability, and user-friendly design to redefine outdoor cooking. For more information, visit www.crossraybbq.com About AMD DirectAMD Direct, based in Huntington Beach, California, is a leading provider of premium outdoor living products. Founded in the early 2000s, the company offers high-quality barbecue grills, refrigeration, fire features, and storage solutions. Its brands include Summerset Grills, Firegear, TrueFlame, Crossray Infrared Grills, HEATSTRIP, and Sunfire Grills. With a global distribution network, AMD Direct is committed to quality, innovation, and enhancing the outdoor living experience. For more information, visit www.amddirect.com

