Demand for Low-Rise Premium Residences Increases in Dubai

We’re seeing consistent interest from international buyers — particularly from Europe and the Gulf — in developments that offer space, calm, and architectural coherence.” — Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s real estate market is experiencing a clear shift in buyer preferences. Investors and end-users are increasingly turning their attention to boutique-format residences — developments with a limited number of units, curated architecture, and a strong emphasis on privacy and design-led living. One project that reflects this new direction is Azura Residences Currently under construction on Dubai Islands — the large-scale coastal master plan by developer Nakheel — Azura Residences Dubai Islands stands out for its low-rise structure and exclusive layout. The project includes just 148 units across 17 floors, offering a mix of 1–3 bedroom apartments, garden duplexes, and penthouses with private pools. Far from a conventional high-rise tower, Azura represents a new class of premium property tailored to modern lifestyle expectations.“We’re seeing consistent interest from international buyers — particularly from Europe and the Gulf — in developments that offer space, calm, and architectural coherence,” says Iurii Nemtcev, CEO of Big Lab Digital Agency, the firm developing the digital platform showcasing real estate across Dubai Islands. “Boutique is no longer niche. It’s a defining trend in today’s premium market.”What Does ‘Boutique’ Really Mean?In the case of Azura Residences by IGO , boutique is more than a marketing term — it refers to a specific set of design and planning principles:— 148 residences across 17 floors, allowing for comfortable density. The low-rise concept aligns with the broader vision for Dubai Islands: replacing towers with buildings that blend into the coastal landscape.— Diverse floor plans, from compact apartments to panoramic penthouses, enabling buyers to choose formats tailored to their lifestyle or investment goals.— On-site amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool, yoga deck, lounge, and co-working space — all integrated within a compact footprint.— Architecture inspired by nature, with natural textures, calm color palettes, and floor-to-ceiling views designed to reflect the surrounding coastline and sky.Located on Island A — the central urban core of Dubai Islands — Azura offers direct access to beaches, promenades, retail, and planned cultural venues. Payment options include a 40/60 post-handover plan, with prices starting from AED 1.4M. Projected short-term rental returns are as high as 15%.Who’s Buying Boutique?According to Big Lab’s platform analytics, the buyer profile for Azura Residences breaks down into three core groups:1. International lifestyle buyers, particularly from Europe, the UK, and the CIS, looking for second homes near the sea with a level of privacy not available in most towers.2. Investors targeting capital appreciation and strong rental yields in emerging districts like Dubai Islands.3. UAE-based residents seeking to move away from high-density neighborhoods in favor of more intimate, human-scale living environments.For all three groups, the decision is driven less by square footage and more by design, feel, and how the project connects with personal values. In that sense, boutique has become a signal of thoughtful real estate — not just property, but experience.A Broader Market ShiftThe move toward boutique-scale development is visible across Dubai. Several developers working on Dubai Islands — including IMTIAZ, Ellington Developments, Elysian Developments, Flora Realty, Metac and others — are moving away from vertical towers and instead opting for mid-rise, design-forward buildings with limited inventory and a strong lifestyle focus.“This trend isn’t a blip — it’s accelerating,” says Nemtcev. “And Dubai Islands, as one of the most ambitious coastal master plans in the city, will be the place where we see how buyers truly respond to this model.”Rising competition also plays a role in driving demand for boutique formats. In a crowded market, the developments that stand out are those that offer not just square meters, but a clearly defined user experience. Buyers today evaluate not only location and price, but also density, architectural character, ambient noise, remote work readiness, and overall visual identity. Boutique delivers in all of these areas — and is emerging as a new benchmark for what premium living means in Dubai.About Big Lab Digital AgencyBig Lab Digital Agency specializes in building digital solutions for real estate, with a strong focus on premium developments in Dubai. From content ecosystems and interactive landing pages to investment tools and property catalogs, Big Lab creates platforms that connect developers with a global audience of investors and buyers. The agency operates at the intersection of UX, data, SEO and digital marketing — helping projects gain clarity, visibility, and commercial traction in an increasingly digital-first market.

