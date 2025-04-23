MOMCO Powers Global Smelting with Exceptional Copper Ore Quality

MOMCO revolutionizes copper ore supply with high grade copper content, delivering unmatched value to smelters across global markets.

MOMCO is redefining copper sourcing with consistent, high-quality ores that meet and exceed global industry needs.” — Raj Tore, Chairman MOMCO

LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Momco Minerals & Metals Limited (MOMCO), a trusted Zambia-based exporter of minerals and metals, is proud to announce the availability of high-grade copper ore from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, now ready for supply to the Chinese market.Certified by SGS Labs, one of the world’s leading inspection and verification companies, MOMCO’s copper ores show exceptionally high copper content — 36% in Heterogenite and up to 55% in Malachite — offering a significant advantage over copper ores from traditional suppliers like Peru and Chile, which typically have less than 1% copper."We understand China's rapidly growing demand for quality raw materials," said Mr. Raj Tore, Chairman of MOMCO. "Our high-grade copper ores help reduce smelting costs and boost production efficiency, making them a strategic choice for Chinese smelters and manufacturing industries."MOMCO ensures stable supply, strict quality control, and efficient international logistics, providing Chinese buyers with a reliable and competitive sourcing solution.

