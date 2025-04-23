Enkrypted Wallet Surpasses 8 Million Onboarded Wallets, Doubling Partnership Projections

PANAMA, PANAMA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enkrypted Wallet today announced a major milestone in its journey. Since onboarding to The Binary Holdings ecosystem, the hybrid Web3 wallet has onboarded more than eight million new wallets—twice the volume originally projected at the time the deal was struck.This remarkable surge underscores the strength of combining Enkrypted’s cutting-edge wallet technology with The Binary Holdings’ unparalleled distribution network across Southeast Asia and beyond. By tapping into TBH’s telecom partnerships, Enkrypted has quickly expanded its reach among both crypto enthusiasts and first-time users, delivering a seamless experience for managing digital assets, conducting in-app swaps, and exploring decentralized applications.Enkrypted is designed to be the ultimate Web3 wallet, offering a seamless blend of custodial and non-custodial solutions. Users can buy, swap, and receive crypto; manage NFTs; stake tokens; and stay updated with a built-in crypto news feed—all within a single, easy-to-use platform. Available as both a web app and a browser extension, Enkrypted ensures accessibility without compromising security. Following extensive customer research, Enkrypted has emerged as a one-stop solution for crypto users and traders alike.The wallet’s hybrid approach sets it apart from traditional offerings. Non-custodial functionality gives users full control over their assets, allowing for secure self-custody and direct interaction with decentralized applications. Meanwhile, its custodial service is tailored for institutions that require regulatory compliance while maintaining operational efficiency.“Partnership proves that great technology + strong distribution will always show accelerated growth,” said Vel, Product Leader at Enkrypted. “Surpassing eight million wallets so soon after integrating with The Binary Holdings is a testament to the power of our combined ecosystems. We are excited to see where we can take the Enkrypted Wallet from here.”George Papas, VP of Tech at The Binary Holdings, added, “Enkrypted further solidifies our mission to empower the unempowered. We’re thrilled to bring all of their new product advancements to our users and continue driving mass adoption of Web3 solutions across emerging markets.”Building on this momentum, Enkrypted and TBH will soon introduce a suite of enhanced features—including one-tap staking, savings vaults, and a native NFT marketplace—to enrich user engagement and unlock new avenues for passive income. At the same time, the partnership will expand distribution into additional telecom networks, extending Enkrypted’s footprint well beyond the initial 169 million-user TBH network.About Enkrypted WalletEnkrypted Wallet is a hybrid Web3 wallet designed for simplicity, security, and broad accessibility. Supporting major blockchains such as Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Polkadot, it offers an intuitive mobile interface for on-chain swaps, NFT galleries, and seamless dApp access—bridging the gap between traditional finance and decentralized ecosystems.About The Binary HoldingsThe Binary Holdings empowers telecommunications and digital finance companies in emerging markets with robust Web3 infrastructure solutions. Partnered with leading telecom operators across Southeast Asia, TBH reaches over 169 million potential users through its native $BNRY token and integrated platforms, driving the next wave of digital inclusion worldwide.

