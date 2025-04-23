DARCO Unveils a New Brand Identity in Celebration of 40 Years of Excellence in Foot and Ankle Care

DARCO's refreshed brand identity reflects their continued dedication to innovation, quality, and patient-centered solutions.

Our new brand identity represents more than just a design—it embodies our evolution and commitment to excellence in serving foot and ankle patients worldwide” — Steve Gulick, President and CEO of DARCO International

HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DARCO International, a global leader in foot and ankle care for 40 years, is delighted to announce the launch of its refreshed brand identity. As the company will mark its milestone anniversary in 2025, the new visual design reflects DARCO’s continued dedication to innovation, quality, and patient-centered solutions.

The company’s evolved identity introduces a refined logo and updated design elements that emphasize confidence, reliability, and progress. The company’s signature blue has been refreshed to reinforce stability and trust, while the redesigned plus symbol represents strength, advancement, and the added value DARCO brings to the industry. The new design envelops all visual elements and incorporates clean, modern aesthetics and striking imagery that highlight the human experience.

“Our new brand identity represents more than just a design—it embodies our evolution and commitment to excellence in serving foot and ankle patients worldwide,” said Steve Gulick, President and CEO of DARCO International. “This new modern look aligns with our strategic vision to enhance DARCO’s global impact while honoring our rich heritage and customer-centric approach. Our design signals our ongoing growth as a company and our unwavering focus on improving patient care around the globe.”

Since its founding in 1985, DARCO has been dedicated to developing high-quality podiatric products that serve patients in need, regardless of economic status or location. Today, the company remains a trusted provider of solutions for diabetic foot and wound care, trauma and surgical recovery, and physical therapy, while expanding its focus on preventative care with therapeutic products like POGO® and Movilo® comfort shoes.

“Our new brand identity combines tradition with innovation. With a modern, dynamic design, we signal not only progress, but also our close connection to healthcare professionals and patients worldwide,” said Johannes Hagenmeyer, President and CEO of DARCO (Europe) GmbH. “Our goal remains unchanged: to keep people moving, today and in the future, through pioneering technologies, the highest quality products and partnership-based cooperation.”

As DARCO moves into its next chapter, the company continues to invest in its global team, researching and collaborating with others, pursuing advanced technology, and product development to meet the evolving needs of clinicians and patients worldwide. The refreshed brand identity serves as a bold statement of its ongoing mission: to provide innovative, high-quality solutions that enhance mobility and improve lives.



About DARCO

DARCO International was founded in 1985 in West Virginia, USA by practicing podiatrist Dr. H. Darrel Darby. The company takes a holistic, customer-first approach, overseeing every stage of product development from design to distribution. Their global teams of in-house engineers, regulatory professionals, and customer care specialists have allowed DARCO to remain uniquely positioned to anticipate and respond to the evolving demands of the global foot and ankle community. DARCO’s three core product lines focus on diabetic foot and wound care, trauma and surgical recovery, and physical therapy. For more information, please visit DARCOInternational.com.

