2025 Drama Show Together With Family Members' Semifinals Showcase Dramatic Brilliance

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Drama Show Together With Family Members, jointly organized by the Office of Spiritual Civilization of Jing'an District, Bureau of Culture and Tourism of Jing'an District, and Little Star Group of Shanghai Media Group, and implemented by the Jing'an District Culture Center and Shanghai Little Star Art Troupe, is the first theatrical competition built around the "family" unit with the theme "One Family, One Play." Since its founding in 2019, it has been dedicated to promoting dramatic culture and conveying the warmth and emotional power of family through collaborative theatrical creation and performance by family members. As a significant component of the Shanghai Citizens' Cultural Festival and Jing'an Modern Drama Valley's "Citizens' Theater," the competition has attracted nearly 10,000 families to participate enthusiastically over the past six years, using drama to portray beautiful life, becoming a brilliant calling card for Shanghai's cultural activities.The 2025 Drama Show Together With Family Members semifinals were perfectly presented at Daning International Commercial Plaza on April 19-20. This year, the competition adheres to the concept of "high standards, distinctive characteristics, and cultural focus," releasing theatrical energy in all aspects through more exciting content, more convenient formats, and more joyful experiences. Relying on the authoritative platform of the "Chinese Children and Youth Drama Arts Promotion Center," the competition is based in Shanghai while encouraging participation from national promotion centers, further expanding its influence. Among this year's participating teams, in addition to active participation from many domestic families, children from the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Mali, and other countries have eagerly registered. They cross borders to gather on stage, using drama to showcase family affection and dreams from different cultural backgrounds, fully demonstrating the special charm of dramatic art transcending national boundaries, making drama a bridge connecting family relationships and cultures, and promoting Chinese and foreign cultural exchange and integration.During the two days of performances, family members displayed their diverse talents. The children's lively performances and parents' heartfelt interpretations gave each play vitality, conveying the power of family, affection, and culture, while bringing joy and touching moments to the audience. Several professional judges at the venue scored and commented on the entries, comprehensively reviewing the works of participating families from multiple aspects including creative concept, performance technique, and emotional expression.The participating families not only accumulated valuable stage experience but also deepened their understanding and appreciation of dramatic art!This competition has also partnered with Fuji Instax Museum to launch a limited "Drama Photo Studio," creating vintage theatrical scenes where citizens can take photos, participate in handicraft experiences, and more. Additionally, families with outstanding works will participate in a three-day drama experience camp where professional instructors will help polish and enhance their works in terms of content, structure, and creativity, allowing participants to learn theatrical knowledge through practice and experience the charm of dramatic culture.On May 11, the competition's awards ceremony will be grandly held at the Jing'an District Culture Center's Jing Theater. The ceremony will announce awards including the Top Ten Performance Drama Families, Top Ten Teamwork Drama Families, Top Ten Creative Drama Families, Top Ten Popular Drama Families, and Top Ten Beautiful Drama Families. Let us together anticipate the birth of these awards, witness families shining brilliantly on the theatrical stage, and feel the infinite beauty that drama brings to life!

