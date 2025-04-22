Job Announcement - Accountant Analyst-Bismarck

Skilled in interpreting and understanding of laws, rules, policies, and guidelines pertaining to business and accounting practices and procedures.

Skilled in assessing, evaluating, designing, and implementing appropriate accounting controls and/or procedures to assure the appropriate accounting treatment of court revenues.

Skilled in communicating with individuals at all levels within and outside of the organization concerning fiscal and accounting practices, concerns, issues, or discrepancies.

Skilled in the use and development of spreadsheet design and the application of automated accounting software systems.

Skilled in planning, organizing, implementing, and carrying out the responsibilities and requirements of the work independently within the authority delegated to the job.

Skilled in writing and preparing clear, concise, and detailed accounting and general business reports, statements, documents, or correspondence.

The essential functions of the job typically require: grasping, seeing, walking, sitting, talking, hearing, feeling, fingering, and some repetitive motions or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.

Work is performed in a comfortable office environment.

Employee is subject to some travel in the performance of the job. Employee has control over travel schedule and can adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions.

Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Sedentary Work: Exerting up to 10 lbs. of force occasionally and/or a negligible amount of force frequently or constantly to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects, including the human body.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.