Job Announcement - Accountant Analyst-Bismarck

  •  Skilled in interpreting and understanding of laws, rules, policies, and guidelines pertaining to business and accounting practices and procedures.

  • Skilled in assessing, evaluating, designing, and implementing appropriate accounting controls and/or procedures to assure the appropriate accounting treatment of court revenues.

  • Skilled in communicating with individuals at all levels within and outside of the organization concerning fiscal and accounting practices, concerns, issues, or discrepancies.

  • Skilled in the use and development of spreadsheet design and the application of automated accounting software systems.

  • Skilled in planning, organizing, implementing, and carrying out the responsibilities and requirements of the work independently within the authority delegated to the job.

  • Skilled in writing and preparing clear, concise, and detailed accounting and general business reports, statements, documents, or correspondence.

  •  The essential functions of the job typically require:  grasping, seeing, walking, sitting, talking, hearing, feeling, fingering, and some repetitive motions or other reasonable methods that accommodate an individual in completing the essential functions of the job.

  • Work is performed in a comfortable office environment.

  • Employee is subject to some travel in the performance of the job.  Employee has control over travel schedule and can adjust schedules due to adverse weather or travel conditions.

  • Physical requirements can typically be characterized as Sedentary Work:  Exerting up to 10 lbs. of force occasionally and/or a negligible amount of force frequently or constantly to lift, carry, push, pull, or otherwise move objects, including the human body.

