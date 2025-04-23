Because I Knew You Were Mine: Navigating Through Neglect to Find Healing, Presented by Atticus Publishing

‘From Shadows to Sunshine: Patricia Stroberg's Journey of Resilience’

COVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Atticus Publishing presents Because I Knew You Were Mine , a profound narrative by Patricia Stroberg that explores the depths of childhood neglect and charts a path toward healing. This book delves into the emotional journey of overcoming the scars of the past to forge a life filled with purpose and joy.Patricia Stroberg's life story is one of resilience and redemption. Abandoned by her mother when her father left for World War II, Patricia faced a childhood marked by uncertainty and pain. Her mother, grappling with mental illness, and the secrets that shrouded her family, only added to the turmoil. However, the return of her father offered a glimmer of hope for a reunited family—a hope that quickly dissolved, pushing Patricia to seek out the truths that would eventually lead her to healing.Through her faith and unyielding spirit, Patricia discovered the power of forgiveness and used it as a stepping stone to build an impressive legacy. She shattered societal expectations by founding a multimillion-dollar business and dedicating herself to mentoring young entrepreneurs and serving on various influential boards, including Women in Manufacturing, Covenant House, Rotary, and Emanate Hospitals.Her story is not just a memoir but a beacon of hope for anyone who has experienced profound childhood challenges. It demonstrates that one's past does not have to dictate the future and that healing is possible through forgiveness and purposeful action.Patricia Stroberg's achievements extend beyond her business success; she has also raised a loving family and continuously gives back to her community in Covina, CA, where she resides. Her life's work and her commitment to helping others have made her a respected figure in her community and an inspiring leader to all who know her.She further discussed these themes in her recent interview on The Spotlight Network with host Logan Crawford. For more insights directly from Stroberg, please see the embedded video below.Because I Knew You Were Mine is available for purchase on major online booksellers like Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This powerful book serves as an invaluable resource for anyone looking to understand the impact of childhood neglect and find pathways to recovery and fulfillment.To learn more about Patricia Stroberg and her other works, or to connect with her, visit her online presence where additional resources and contact information are available. Through her books and mentorship, Patricia continues to inspire and guide those on their journey to finding healing and purpose.

