R.A.M. the Thicket: Pressing Pass Passivity into His Presence By Jacqueline S. Scott

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Step into Divine Presence with Bold FaithWhat happens when comfort becomes a cage and hesitation keeps us from God’s promises? In R.A.M. The Thicket: Pressing Pass Passivity into His Presence, Jacqueline S. Scott challenges believers to rise above complacency and embrace the fullness of God’s calling. This powerful book is not for those looking for passive encouragement but for those ready to take bold action, break free from hesitation, and step fully into God’s divine plan.Scott draws inspiration from the biblical story of Abraham and the ram caught in the thicket in Genesis 22, using it as a framework to reveal that obstacles are not dead-ends but opportunities to press into God’s provision. This book calls believers to reject spiritual stagnation, recognizing that their breakthrough is already within reach—they just need to take that first step.“Faith is about waiting for God’s hand to move first, then —it’s about moving in faith, trusting that God will meet you in the moment,” Scott says. R.A.M The Thicket offers a roadmap to get unstuck, using the R.A.M. method—Repent, Amend, Move Forward. These three steps encourage readers to realign with God’s truth, restore what has been broken, and move forward with confidence in His plan.Faith requires movement. No longer should believers be passive but realize waiting on God is not passive, but requires active faith. With practical, actionable insights grounded in biblical truths, Scott empowers readers to overcome their doubts, fears, and distractions and step into the power of God’s presence.About Jacqueline S. ScottJacqueline S. Scott’s journey is one marked by a steadfast commitment to teaching, guiding, and inspiring others to walk boldly in their faith. Called into salvation in 1978 and into ministry in 1979, Jacqueline has spent decades equipping believers to break free from spiritual stagnation and embrace their true calling in God.Her approach is not one of comfort but of conviction. Through writing and teaching, Jacqueline challenges believers to confront their spiritual complacency and move with purpose. She is passionate about helping others develop a faith that isn’t just talked about but is actively lived out. In her words, “Faith is not meant to be stagnant—it requires movement.”Time to Move ForwardR.A.M. The Thicket: Pressing Pass Passivity to Possess His Presence is an invitation to those ready to stop waiting and start walking in faith. Whether struggling with doubt, fear, or spiritual passivity, this book offers the tools to break free and embrace the life God has already prepared for you.Jacqueline’s message is clear: it’s time to step forward, press through, and walk boldly into the presence of God. The time for hesitation is over—the time for action is now.R.A.M. The Thicket: Pressing Pass Passivity to Possess His Presence by Jacqueline S. Scott is available now.For media inquiries, interviews, or speaking engagements, please contact:[Insert Author’s Contact Information]Amazon link: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1300598107

