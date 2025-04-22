Governor Stein Celebrates Earth Day at Eno River Park

Today, Governor Josh Stein, North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources (DNCR) Secretary Pam Cashwell, and North Carolina Department of Enviornmental Quality (DEQ) Secretary Reid Wilson celebrated Earth Day at Eno River State Park in Durham. Governor Stein toured the park with Eno River Superintendent Kimberly Radewicz and spoke with park rangers to learn about the park’s economic and cultural impact.

"From the Blue Ridge Mountains to the barrier islands and everywhere in between, like Eno River State Park, North Carolina's natural beauty enriches our quality of life and attracts millions of visitors each year," said Governor Josh Stein. “I am proud to celebrate Earth Day on the Eno alongside some of our dedicated state park rangers. We must all work together to preserve North Carolina’s natural beauty."

“Earth Day is a chance for us to celebrate North Carolina’s 41 state parks and recreational areas, and the team that keeps them beautiful for the millions of visitors each year," said Department of Natural and Cultural Resources Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell. "It also serves as a reminder that we all have a role to play in keeping our state's parks and trails in good order.”

"I admire the people across North Carolina who are spending Earth Day working and volunteering within their communities to build a healthier environment," said Department of Environmental Quality Secretary Reid Wilson. "We’re all in this together as we work to create a future with clean water, clean air, and healthy lands for everyone in our beautiful state."

As Attorney General, Stein held polluters accountable for dumping forever chemicals into the Cape Fear River and won a $1.1 billion settlement for coal ash cleanup that helped North Carolinians save on their energy bills. Now, Governor Stein is committed to ensuring that all North Carolinians have access to clean air and water and that the state maintains its natural beauty and its leadership in the clean energy economy.