Indie Authors Get a Boost as epubs.ai Debuts Powerful AI-Assisted Book Writing and Self-Publishing Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- epubs.ai, a new AI-powered self-publishing platform, is giving indie authors a major advantage with the launch of a complete, end-to-end suite for writing, editing, and selling books. The platform introduces powerful AI-assisted tools that support story creation without replacing the writer’s voice, along with a flexible publishing system that offers some of the highest royalty rates in the industry.The company claims epubs.ai is designed to make publishing more accessible, especially for writers who face the high costs of professional editing or the technical hurdles of formatting and distribution. From early concept to finished manuscript and final sale, epubs.ai enables authors to take full control of their publishing journey—on their own terms.A Writing Partner for Every Stage of the StoryAt the core of epubs.ai are six AI tools that help authors stay creative, organized, and productive without sacrificing originality. All features are optional and can be used as needed throughout the writing process.1. World Building Assistant: Helps authors create immersive settings by building detailed societies, timelines, magic systems, and cultural histories.2. Character Development: Assists with crafting memorable characters, exploring personalities, and designing compelling character arcs.3. Plot Structure: Offers support for story pacing, plot twists, and structural outlines to keep narratives tight and satisfying.4. Writer’s Block Relief: Provides quick prompts, paragraph starters, “what-if” scenarios, and smart rephrasing to help writers move forward.5. Research Buddy: Transforms complex or time-consuming research into usable content, offering quick summaries, relevant data, and organized notes.6. Editing Assistant: Supports the revision process with proofreading suggestions, clarity improvements, and consistency checks.“These tools are like having a writing coach, editor, and research assistant all in one,” said a spokesperson for epubs.ai. “They’re designed to support the author, not replace them—and that’s what sets us apart.”Making Professional-Quality Writing More AccessibleHiring a professional editor can cost anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per manuscript. This cost is often out of reach for many first-time or budget-conscious authors. epubs.ai helps close that gap by offering AI-powered editing and structuring tools that deliver real value at a fraction of the cost.While the platform doesn’t claim to replace professional human editing, it offers enough support to help authors produce a more polished draft before deciding whether to invest in external services.“Writing and publishing a book shouldn’t be limited to those who can afford thousands in services,” the spokesperson added. “epubs.ai makes it possible for more voices to be heard.”Self-Publishing Without the Tradeoffsepubs.ai also offers a built-in publishing engine, allowing authors to sell their work through the platform’s digital bookstore or export their formatted EPUB and PDF files to other major marketplaces.There are no exclusivity requirements. Authors are free to publish with Amazon KDP, Apple Books, Google Play Books, or anywhere else while still listing their books on epubs.ai.Compared to other platforms, epubs.ai offers one of the highest author royalty rates available:1. epubs.ai: 85% royalty (flat)2. Amazon KDP: typically 35% to 70%, depending on pricing and location3. Apple Books: up to 70%4. Google Play Books: typically 52% to 70%This flexible, author-first approach allows writers to maximize their income while retaining control of their distribution strategy. With epubs.ai, writers can manage every part of the publishing process from one dashboard. In addition to the AI writing tools and formatting features, the platform includes royalty tracking, usage analytics, and a clean, distraction-free writing environment.The platform currently supports authors in more than 40 countries via Stripe Connect and is available in English. Plans are underway to expand access to additional regions and languages in future updates.To learn more or to start your book, visit www.epubs.ai

