Integrity Property Investment Welcomes Queensland Government's Assistance For First Home Buyers Purchasing New Builds

Prominent property investment firm welcomes the news that Queensland Government passed new laws scrapping stamp duty for first home buyers purchasing new builds

QUEENSLAND, QLD, AUSTRALIA, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Daimien Patterson, CEO of Integrity Property Investment said "Australians are known for their love affair with property and any assistance for first home buyers is welcomed. Driven by the fundamental human need for housing, and to have security through ownership of it, those behind this initiative are to be applaud."Details of the new initiatives, that include those qualifying being able to rent a room out in the first 12 months of ownership, can be viewed in the ABC News release on it here: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-02-20/queensland-laws-changes-to-stamp-duty-first-home-buyers/104956108 Daimien Patterson, is renowned as a trusted mentor in property investment, offering guidance to numerous investors across Australia. His firm, Integrity Property Investment, was established out of a dissatisfaction with the prevailing lack of reliable property investment firms that prioritise client interests over those of property developers.Integrity Property Investment emphasises the importance of recognising the diversity of property markets across Australia and understanding that price fluctuations are natural occurrences linked to supply and demand dynamics. As such, investors are advised to adopt a long-term perspective and weather the inevitable cycles of fluctuation in property prices.

