Secretary Burgum Highlights Mammoth Cave and Park Access Ahead of Summer Season

WASHINGTON — Today, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum visited Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky to spotlight the park’s geological and cultural significance, while also highlighting the Department’s ongoing commitment to ensuring our National Parks remain open and ready for peak season this summer. The Secretary participated in a guided cave tour of the site’s artifacts and monuments, passing through famous cave areas like the Historic Entrance, Rotunda, and Methodist Church. During the visit to the longest known cave system in the world, the Secretary was joined by Congressman Brett Guthrie (KY-02) as they met with Superintendent Barclay Trimble, park staff, and the management team to discuss park significance and current project initiatives. Tuesday’s visit took place during National Park Week, which comes as the Department remains laser focused on guaranteeing our parks are accessible to the American public. 

