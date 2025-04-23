NutriHarvest® Unveils Organic Fertilizer That Boosts Yields up to 48% and Protects Waterways

Mike’s tomato harvest. (Photo courtesy, Mike L.) Cheryl’s thriving backyard garden. (Photo courtesy Cheryl D.)

OMRI-Listed NutriHarvest® Fertilizers Meet Standards for Certified Organic Growing

NutriHarvest® fertilizer application was a no-brainer. Our carrots were gorgeous! Our sweet potatoes grew so big. I didn't know that sweet potatoes could grow so big; it looked like an acorn squash.” — Cheryl D. , Happy Gardener

BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NutriHarvest, a pioneering leader in healthy organic gardening and farming solutions, is proud to unveil a breakthrough in organic plant nutrition developed for home gardens, commercial horticulture, and organic farms alike. It’s an OMRI-listed super organic fertilizer, built on cutting-edge organic agricultural biotechnology, that significantly reduces nutrient runoff while enhancing soil health and crop productivity.In celebration of Earth Week, NutriHarvest's earth-friendly innovation is available to help growers boost yields while advancing environmental stewardship for preserving clean waterways.This innovative fertilizer, developed for organic growers, demonstrated remarkable results in on-farm/garden field trials led by a leading university extension program in the Northeast. The fertilizer improved yields, boosted plant growth, and strengthened soil health. Following this success, NutriHarvestintroduced its organic tomato fertilizer to the market this season, with distribution through retailers and the NutriHarvest® online marketplace Field Trials Confirm Yield Boost and Benefits for GrowersThe university extension-led trials compared conventional fertilizers with NutriHarvest’s organic fertilizer. The NutriHarvestfertilizer outperformed hemp seed meal, Pro-Booster, and urea, delivering:• 48% higher yield than hemp seed meal• 38% higher yield than Pro-Booster• 28% higher yield than UreaTomato counts per plant also rose significantly—by 39%, 22%, and 22%, respectively, in the field trials.Key Benefits of NutriHarvestSuper Organic Fertilizer• Increased Yields – Greater harvest quantity and quality, boosting growers’ marketable output.• Improved Soil Health – Enhances nutrient cycling, moisture retention, and microbial activity through natural, organic inputs.• Waterway-Friendly Manufacturing– Reduces nutrient runoff pollution, supporting cleaner waterways and sustainable agriculture.• Home Gardener Approved – Made from responsibly sourced ingredients to meet the growing demand for healthy gardening solutions.What’s the Secret Behind the High Yields?At the core of NutriHarvest’s performance is its OMRI-listed organic fertilizer blend, enhanced with a natural biostimulant fertilizer called BioMax(tm). Biostimulants are known to stimulate plant growth, improve nutrient uptake, and enhance yield. When combined with organic nutrients, this synergy drives healthier plants and significantly higher yields, as seen in the field trials.By improving the soil’s health and supporting vigorous plant development, NutriHarvestorganic fertilizer enhanced with BioMax(tm) helps growers to achieve healthier, more nutrient-rich harvests while preserving long-term soil vitality and water retention.2025 Market Launch — Just in Time for Earth Week CelebrationBuilding on the success of these field trials, NutriHarvesthas made available its super organic tomato fertilizer online at the NutriHarvestonline marketplace on April 22, 2025—Earth Day, in celebration of sustainable innovation and environmental stewardship. This timely release reinforces the company’s mission to support healthy harvests while protecting natural ecosystems.Initial distribution will focus on farms and growers across the Northeast as well as the NutriHarvestonline marketplace, with availability expanding nationally through major retailers. Early users will be able to incorporate this proven, earth-friendly solution into their spring planting and nutrient management plans.Community Endorsements and Customer Success Stories.NutriHarvestcontinues to earn the trust of gardeners and growers across urban and rural areas. Enthusiastic home gardeners are already seeing exceptional results:Mike L. shares his success story with NutriHarvestfertilizers, highlighting remarkable results in his home garden: "Since I started using NutriHarvestfertilizers, my vegetable garden has never looked better," said Mike. "We planted tomatoes, potatoes, peppers, flowers, and many more things, and both my wife and I were amazed by the health of the plants and the abundance of harvest from our own backyard. NutriHarvesthas truly transformed our gardening experience, and we’re excited to continue using these fertilizers and look forward to the upcoming product releases."Adding to the stories of satisfied customers, Cheryl D., an urban backyard gardener, also experienced impressive growth in her garden: “I planted Brussels sprouts, beets, carrots, kale, garlic, spinach, broccoli, sweet potatoes, and butternut squash. NutriHarvestfertilizer application was a no-brainer. The harvest was fantastic. My neighbors would come to pick up the kale and other produce, and they were amazed to see the size of the produce and how abundant it was. Our carrots were absolutely gorgeous! Our sweet potatoes grew so big and round. I didn't know that sweet potatoes could grow so big, it looked like an acorn squash”."We’re thrilled to see such impactful results from NutriHarvestorganic fertilizers," said Anju D. Krivov, President and CEO of GSR Solutions and NutriHarvest. “This launch reinforces our commitment to sustainable agriculture and empowers growers to achieve healthier harvests—naturally.”NutriHarvestis committed to supporting thriving, sustainable gardens and farms with agricultural biotechnology-backed organic fertilizers, enriched with biostimulants to promote growth and yield. Whether you're feeding a family or farming for markets, NutriHarvesthelps all growers cultivate with confidence. Learn more or purchase at www.nutriharvest.com Contact InformationFor more information on NutriHarvestorganic fertilizers, detailed trial results, and availability for the 2025 growing season, please contact info@nutriharvest.comAbout the NutriHarvestMarketplaceThe NutriHarvestonline marketplace offers sustainable organic fertilizers and a wide range of healthy products and gifts. More information at: www.nutriharvest.com/ About GSR Solutions LLCGSR Solutions, the company behind the biotechnology for the new organic fertilizer blends, is driving organic agriculture through research-led innovation. Its team of scientists and agricultural experts develops solutions that boost yields, restore soil health, and protect the environment. By transforming organic waste like manure and food waste into high-value fertilizers, feed, and renewable fuel, GSR reclaims waste nutrient runoff, addressing critical challenges in the food, water, and energy sectors. More information at: www.gsrsoln.com Media Note: High-resolution images, detailed trial data, and interview opportunities are available upon request. Contact us for details.

