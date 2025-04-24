Trip Concierge Becomes Certified Autism Travel Professional Agency

Trip Concierge

Reinforcing Commitment to Inclusive Luxury Travel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Trip Concierge, one of the world’s leading luxury travel agencies, is proud to announce that it has officially become a Certified Autism Travel Professional (CATP) agency. This certification, granted by the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards (IBCCES), further strengthens Trip Concierge’s mission to provide inclusive, personalized, and accessible travel experiences for all.The CATP certification equips travel professionals with the necessary skills and knowledge to better serve travelers on the autism spectrum and their families. By becoming certified, Trip Concierge reaffirms its dedication to delivering seamless, stress-free journeys tailored to the unique needs of every client—especially those who require sensory-friendly accommodations, specialized planning, and enhanced communication."Luxury travel should be for everyone," said [Name, Title], spokesperson for Trip Concierge. "Our certification as Autism Travel Professionals ensures we are not only offering high-end, customized experiences, but also doing so with empathy, sensitivity, and care. Families living with autism can now explore the world confidently, knowing we understand their needs and are here to support them every step of the way."Trip Concierge’s commitment to inclusive travel is part of a larger initiative to redefine what luxury means—making it not just about opulence, but about personalized, human-first service. From pre-travel consultations to real-time in-destination support, clients can expect the highest standards of care, accessibility, and excellence.About Trip ConciergeTrip Concierge is a global luxury travel agency known for curating unforgettable journeys and setting new standards in travel personalization, the agency provides tailor-made experiences for leisure travelers, business clients, and travel advisors worldwide. Visit www.tripconcierge.co to learn more.

