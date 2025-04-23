Movesafe Relocation

Movesafe Relocation Surpasses 10,000 Professional Moves, Earns Spot on ConsumerAffairs

LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Movesafe Relocation , a trusted leader in professional moving services, is proud to announce a major milestone: the successful completion of over 10,000 residential and commercial moves. This accomplishment highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to excellence, reliability, and customer satisfaction.Recognized for its exceptional service standards, Movesafe Relocation is now featured on Consumer Affairs , a prestigious platform that vets and showcases top-rated companies across industries. This recognition places Movesafe among the nation’s most reputable relocation providers and reflects its consistent track record of positive customer experiences.“We started Movesafe with a simple mission: to make moving stress-free and secure for every customer,” said Founder Matthew Ricci. “Crossing the 10,000-move mark is not just a number—it’s a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the dedication of our team.”With a growing team of trained professionals, state-of-the-art equipment, and a personalized approach to every move, Movesafe Relocation continues to expand its footprint across all 50 States. The company offers comprehensive moving solutions including local and long-distance moves, packing services, secure storage options, and corporate relocation support.

