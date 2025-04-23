Sen-Jam Showcases Longevity Insights at Global Health Summit in West Palm Beach

Longevity Panel of Experts at Global Passion Projects West Palm Beach Summit

Sen-Jam’s Chief Clinical Officer unveils mast cell-driven anti-inflammatory science at elite West Palm Beach summit focused on longevity and wellness.

From stem cells to mast cells, this is the insider conversation on why inflammation—not time—is the true architect of youth. We’re working to preserve vitality itself.” — Jackie Iversen, RPh MS

HUNTINGTON, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical Takes the Stage at the Global Passion Project Summit in Palm Beach. Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Jackie Iversen RPh MS Shares Disruptive Longevity Science Alongside Biohacking Icons, Dermatology Giants and Regenerative Medicine Luminaries

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical emerged as a standout presence at the Global Passion Project Health Summit, a curated gathering of thought leaders and innovators across healthcare, AI, longevity, and capital, held April 8–10 in West Palm Beach. In a room filled with trailblazers, Sen-Jam’s Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Officer, Jackie Iversen, RPh MS, brought a clear, compelling message: the future of aging, resilience, and vitality lies in treating inflammation at its root—before damage is done.

The invitation-only summit is fast establishing itself as a premier destination for high-net-worth investors, bleeding edge scientists, and impact-driven innovators committed to accelerating transformative health outcomes. This year’s speaker roster included renowned dermatologist Dr. Nicholas Perricone, biohacker and Bulletproof founder Dave Asprey, regenerative medicine leader Dr. Joy Kong, and filmmaker Sean Stone. On the featured Longevity panel, and sharing her fascinating white paper “Beauty Is Not Skin Deep — It’s Cellular,” Iversen offered a disruptive yet elegant insight: aging is not mere destiny—it’s the cumulative effect of unresolved inflammation triggered by overactive mast cells.

A Rising Biotech with a Platform Built for Impact

At the heart of Sen-Jam’s growing momentum is PAIR—short for Pleiotropic Anti-Inflammatory Regulators—a proprietary platform that gently modulates mast cells upstream of the inflammatory cascade. Unlike many biologics or steroids that suppress immune function, PAIR is designed to work with the body’s innate intelligence, offering both anti-inflammatory and antioxidant benefits with broad applicability across major disease states.

Sen-Jam’s clinical pipeline includes multiple near-term assets targeting areas of massive unmet need:

SJP-001 – Restoring metabolic balance after alcohol and food overindulgence

SJP-002C – Reducing severity of upper respiratory infections, including COVID

SJP-005 – A non-opioid therapeutic for opioid withdrawal

SJP-100 – Quelling runaway inflammation unlike anything else for the hospital setting

These programs exemplify Sen-Jam’s approach to building scalable, accessible drugs with potential utility for broad populations—not just niche indications.

With the appointment of RFK Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services and a national mandate to reverse America’s chronic disease trends within 18 months, the summit’s urgency was palpable. Sen-Jam’s science—and its moment—felt precisely aligned with the challenge at hand.

A New Kind of Biotech for a New Era of Health

Set amid elegant rooftop receptions, investor yacht gatherings, and artistic fusions of science, music, and consciousness, the Global Passion Project Summit was more than a think tank—it was a reflection of a shifting cultural and economic tide toward proactive health preservation.

Sen-Jam’s presence was both timely and resonant. As post-summit conversations ripple across investor networks and strategic circles, mast cell modulation is being recognized as a breakthrough lever in the broader push for health sovereignty and longevity equity.

Sen-Jam isn’t just disrupting the $1.48 trillion pharmaceutical industry—it’s rewriting the rules for what healthcare can look like when we start earlier, think bigger, and trust the body’s design.

To learn more about why now is the perfect time for a revolutionary disrupter like Sen-Jam, click on this provocative thought piece “The End of Sickcare" How America’s New Health Mandate Could Spark a Longevity Revolution.

About Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical

Sen-Jam Pharmaceutical is a clinical-stage biotechnology company on a mission to end sickcare. Its proprietary PAIR platform modulates mast cells—the immune system’s master regulators—to intercept inflammation at its origin, before it drives disease or degeneration. With a portfolio targeting viral illness, overindulgence, opioid recovery, and beyond, Sen-Jam is advancing widely applicable therapeutics designed to extend health span, preserve vitality, and shift the healthcare paradigm from reaction to prevention.

🌐www.sen-jam.com

📩 christine@sen-jam.com

About Global Passion Projects

Global Passion Projects is a purpose-driven movement founded by Andrea Cartier Bartzen to unite visionary leaders at the intersection of healthcare, technology, longevity, and philanthropy. Through curated summits, immersive experiences, and strategic convenings, GPP creates a high-impact platform for advancing bold ideas and catalyzing cross-sector collaborations. With a stronghold in high net worth playgrounds like Palm Beach, Manhattan, the Hamptons and beyond —America’s hubs for innovation and impact—Global Passion Projects brings together scientists, investors, entrepreneurs, and cultural influencers to shape the future of health and human potential.

🌐 www.globalpassionprojects.com

📩 Andrea@globalpassionprojects.com

Legal Disclaimer:

