AZ Auto Aesthetics - Specialists Offering PPF, Ceramic Coatings, and Tinting Services for All Tesla Models & Electric Vehicles in Arizona

MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Auto Aesthetics is excited to announce that, in addition to their current XPEL product offerings, have also earned the “Elite Dealer” status for PURE Protection Film. This gives AZ Auto the ability to offer its clients over 80 colored variants of paint protection film. Combining the customization of vinyl wraps with the durability and protection of traditional PPF.

PURE Protection Film offers several key benefits, including a self-healing and hydrophobic topcoat that helps maintain a glossy (or satin/ matte) finish while preventing wear and tear to the underlying paint from wash abrasions. With a 10 year manufacturer warranty, this film ensures durability and peace of mind. It features either a ultra-gloss, satin or matte finish made from Elastic Polyurethane TPU, providing a smooth, paint-like appearance without the common "orange peel" texture seen in vinyl wraps. Additionally, the film is four times thicker than traditional vinyl, offering superior protection from rock chips, deep scratches, and harsh environmental factors, ensuring the original paint stays protected for longer.

“Colored PPF has quickly become a popular option, particularly among Tesla owners, and AZ Auto Aesthetics is thrilled to offer this innovative product,” said Brenan Jiran, Owner of AZ Auto Aesthetics. “It provides the perfect balance of protection and aesthetic customization, giving vehicle owners the opportunity to express their style while keeping their cars protected.”

In addition to offering Colored PPF, AZ Auto Aesthetics has been recognized for its outstanding performance in the automotive detailing industry. The company has received the following accolades:

Elite Dealer Status for PURE Protection Film (3rd place nationwide)



Top 10 Dealer Status for Feynlab Ceramic Coatings (2023 & 2024)



Top Western Regional Dealer for XPEL Car Paint Protection Film & Tint



For more information on Colored PPF or to schedule a consultation, AZ Auto Aesthetics can be reached at (480) 241-9324 or via email at info@wedetailaz.com.



AZ Auto Aesthetics

7613 E. Ray RD. Suite #114

Mesa, AZ 85212

Phone: (480) 241-9324

Email: info@wedetailaz.com

