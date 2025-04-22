RapidShot Announces Official Endorsement by NHL Star Jack Eichel
Eichel joins a growing list of elite athletes who rely on RapidShot Hockey Training Systems as a core part of their skills development. His dedication to constant improvement brings authenticity and credibility to RapidShot’s mission: helping players train smarter so they can make every shot count on the ice.
“We’re thrilled to work with Jack Eichel—he is incredibly talented and his dedication to honing his craft, even at the top of the game, is exactly what RapidShot represents.” — Mark Payerl, President, RapidShot
To kick off the partnership, RapidShot has released a new video showcasing Eichel using his in-home RapidShot system. The video is available here.
Additional behind-the-scenes content will roll out on RapidShot’s social media in the coming weeks.
Jack Eichel RapidShot Pro Athlete Spotlight
