Free Problem Gambling Resources Available as the NBA and Stanley Cup Finals Begin

The NBA Finals and Stanley Cup Finals are two high-profile sporting events that will capture nationwide interest throughout June, including sports bettors looking to get in on the action.

In the first 12 months after sports betting was made legal in the state in March 2024, North Carolina bettors wagered more than $6.1 billion in paid bets, according to the N.C. State Lottery Commission.

NCDHHS has a North Carolina Problem Gambling Program (NCPGP) to provide and support effective problem gambling prevention, education, outreach and treatment services. NCPGP is funded by the N.C. Education Lottery and supported by NCDHHS’ Division of Mental Health, Developmental Disabilities and Substance Abuse Services.

The program offers many resources for providers through the University of North Carolina Behavioral Health Springboard, including a free webinar series and a more detailed Sure Bet training series.

Webinars cover several topics, while the Sure Bet series goes into more detail. The first two sessions (Sure Bet 1 and 2) provide in-depth knowledge about problem gambling and treatment interventions.

Sure Bet 3 is for mental health professionals, including psychologists, clinical social workers, licensed professional counselors, clergy, school administrators, peer support specialists and others interested in learning about problem gambling.

Visit the Sure Bet website to learn more about when the next series will be offered. Participants do not have to take Sure Bet 1 and 2 before taking Sure Bet 3.

NCPGP is seeking partners who wish to bring training to providers in their organization. Please contact Tiffany Reddick, NCPGP Treatment and Recovery Coordinator, for more information.

The website, morethanagame.nc.gov, has free resources for gamblers, providers and friends or family members who want to support a loved one. Call the Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543 for information about free treatment sessions with counselors, either in-person or virtual, depending upon location and peer support services.