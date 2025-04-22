Hotel California By The Sea Pioneers Individualized, Trauma-Informed Addiction Treatment for Women

HCBTS: Individualism is at the Heart of Successful Substance Treatment for Women

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel California By The Sea (HCBTS), a nationally recognized leader in substance use disorder treatment, is setting a new standard for women’s recovery by placing individualism and trauma-informed care at the core of its approach. Designed to meet the unique needs of women, HCBTS offers personalized treatment plans that foster healing, empowerment, and sustainable sobriety.

Women facing addiction often carry the weight of past trauma—an experience that deeply influences both substance use and the recovery process. HCBTS acknowledges this connection and integrates therapeutic modalities that not only treat addiction but also address underlying emotional, psychological, and physical challenges.

“At HCBTS, we understand that no two recovery journeys are alike,” said Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD, Medical Director at Hotel California By The Sea. “By designing treatment around each woman’s personal experience, we help her uncover the root causes of addiction and build lasting tools for recovery in a safe, supportive environment.”

Key Benefits of HCBTS's Individualized Treatment for Women:

Personalized Care Plans

Comprehensive assessments to understand each woman’s unique history and recovery goals.

Customized treatment plans targeting both addiction and co-occurring disorders, including trauma.

Ongoing plan reviews ensure each client receives the most effective, responsive care.



Women-Centered, Supportive Environment

A nurturing space where women feel safe, seen, and supported.

Clinicians trained in trauma-informed care foster vulnerability and connection.

Peer-based support groups build community and shared strength.



Integrated, Holistic Therapies

Evidence-based approaches including individual therapy, group counseling, and cognitive-behavioral therapy.

Emphasis on total well-being: mental, emotional, and physical.

Life-skills development and education equip women for long-term independence.



Sustained Recovery Support

Personalized aftercare planning for smooth reintegration into everyday life.

Access to alumni programs, counseling, and community resources.

Focus on relapse prevention and building resilient coping mechanisms.



About Hotel California By The Sea (HCBTS)

Hotel California By The Sea is a premier addiction treatment center providing compassionate, evidence-based care tailored to each individual. With facilities in Ohio, Washington, and Southern California, HCBTS supports clients with a team of certified medical experts, licensed counselors, and behavioral health professionals.

The treatment team includes Suzanne Gentry, LMHC, and Sharina Romero, LMHC, who bring deep clinical expertise and a commitment to empowering women in recovery. In Cincinnati, Dr. Renu Kotowal, MD, Board-Certified Psychiatrist, leads the team with a specialty in anxiety and substance use disorders. In Southern California, Dr. Jason Kellogg, MD, oversees clinical operations and a multidisciplinary staff focused on comprehensive, client-centered care.

HCBTS’s women’s programs are built around each client’s personal journey, offering the structure, support, and resources needed for long-term recovery success.

