Oregon Heritage Commission to meet May 4-5 in Eugene, Coburg and online

The Oregon Heritage Commission will meet May 4 in Eugene for a tour of the Museum of Natural and Cultural History and May 5 in Coburg for the Business Meeting.



The agenda includes an update on the 2026 Oregon Heritage Plan process, a presentation by the Lane County Parks Advisory Committee on the County covered bridges, a presentation by the Oregon Museums Association on the updated strategic plan, a report on the historic resources survey work in Cottage Grove, a tour of downtown Cottage Grove by Coburg Main Street, and more.



This meeting is open to the public and there is an opportunity at the beginning of the meeting for public comment. Public comment can be made in person, online, or by written submission. For online attendance, registration is required. To view the full agenda, register for the virtual meeting, or learn more about public comment options, visit here.

Special accommodations for the meeting – including translation services – may be made by calling (503) 986‐0690 or Mary.Newcomb@oprd.oregon.gov at least 72 hours prior to the start of the meeting.



The Heritage Commission’s nine Governor appointed members represent a diversity of cultural, geographic, and institutional interests. The Commission’s nine advisory members include representatives from the Oregon State Library, Oregon State Archives, State Historical Records Advisory Board, Higher Education Coordinating Committee, Travel Oregon, Oregon Historical Society, Department of Education, State Historic Preservation Office, and the Department of Land Conservation and Development.



The Commission is the primary agency for coordination of heritage activities in the state. This includes carrying out the Oregon Heritage Plan, increasing efficiency and avoiding duplication among interest groups, developing plans for coordination among agencies and organizations, encouraging tourism related to heritage resources, and coordinating statewide anniversary commemorations.



More information about the Oregon Heritage Commission is available online at www.oregonheritage.org and from Commission coordinator Katie Henry at 503-877-8834 or katie.henry@oprd.oregon.gov.



###