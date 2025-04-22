LABORATORY TECHNOLOGY EXPERT MAKES MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT

Entrepreneur and innovator Ryan El-Hosseiny is hosting a live demonstration April 22 to prove the vision behind Theranos was accurate

This isn’t about controversy, it’s about pushing progress forward and making room for new ideas to be heard” — Ryan El-Hosseiny

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a move that’s sure to spark controversy across the tech and science communities, entrepreneur and innovator Ryan El-Hosseiny is making headlines with a provocative assertion: the vision behind Theranos may not have been as far-fetched as it once seemed. Tonight, in a much-anticipated live demonstration in Miami Beach, El-Hosseiny will unveil a new blood testing technology that he believes could shift the conversation around diagnostics innovation.The demonstration, which also serves as a lead-in to the upcoming release of Opreme Films’ feature Just Blood, will showcase El-Hosseiny’s latest technology—one he says offers an alternative approach to traditional blood testing. The livestream is expected to draw significant attention from the medical, legal, and tech sectors alike, curious to see what sets his approach apart.Frequently referred to as the “Steve Jobs of medical labs,” El-Hosseiny is known for pushing boundaries. He is the inventor of a patented blood collection device and has helped introduce new standards in clinical workflow and safety. As the former CEO of a major diagnostics lab, he oversaw the development of a 25,000-square-foot facility and expanded a range of testing services during his tenure.Outside of the lab, El-Hosseiny is also an award-winning filmmaker and Oscar contender. His short film Chasing Titles Vol. 1 earned 45 wins and 23 nominations, showcasing his creative vision in both science and storytelling.THE DEMONSTRATIONSet for 8:30PM EST on April 22nd at 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33140, the demonstration will place El-Hosseiny’s technology in the public eye. According to his team, the system aims to reduce sample sizes and deliver fast, actionable insights. Whether this moment marks a turning point in diagnostics or simply another chapter in the ongoing debate about innovation, one thing is certain: people will be watching. “This isn’t about controversy,” El-Hosseiny says. “It’s about pushing progress forward and making room for new ideas to be heard.”MEDIA RSVP & LIVESTREAM DETAILSMembers of the press are invited to attend in person or click here to watch the livestream. To RSVP, receive media access, or schedule interviews, contact: Emily Pantelides: 904-477-2306 emily@PantelidesPR.com

