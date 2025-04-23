Arkana Digital Launches with a New Vision for AI Fashion Photography

AI Image generation existing client asset.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arkana Digital, a full-service AI fashion photography agency, officially launches with a clear mission: to transform how fashion brands create, extend, and elevate visual content. Positioned at the crossroads of creativity and technology, Arkana offers a faster, more affordable, and emotionally resonant alternative to traditional photo production.“We’re not just generating images — we’re elevating brand narratives,” said Luca Babini, Founder of Arkana Digital. “We don’t shoot photos — we craft visions.”Luca recalls the transition from analog to digital photography — a moment when the industry had to recalibrate its standards and aesthetics. He believes the shift to AI photography mirrors that evolution and is confident the market will adapt, evolve, and ultimately benefit from the new creative possibilities AI offers.A Creative Partner, Not Just a Production ToolArkana’s approach is led by editorial creative direction. Each client engagement begins with a deep dive into brand values and aesthetics, ensuring that every AI-generated visual is aligned with the brand’s narrative. Whether working from scratch or enhancing existing assets, Arkana delivers high-quality, stylized, emotionally engaging images.Creative Services Include:• • AI-Prep garment photography — studio-based, mannequin-on-white photography optimized for AI generation• • Client-provided image transformation using Arkana’s proprietary AI refinement workflow• • Visual storytelling development for brand identity and campaign cohesion• • Post-production and upscaling for polished, high-resolution final images• • AI-generated short video content for added movement and multi-platform appealContent That’s Fast, Flexible — and Made for SocialArkana helps brands not only create standout visuals but extend their content into rich, reusable formats for digital and social platforms. Through AI, a single image can evolve into multiple moods, styles, and compositions — ideal for the fast-paced demands of modern fashion marketing.Whether you're a luxury house, a DTC innovator, or a catalog brand seeking to scale visual content without the overhead of traditional shoots, Arkana delivers with precision, narrative depth, and speed.“From mannequin to magic, in a single step.”Already expanding into Mexico and Italy, Arkana is poised to become a global creative partner for fashion-forward brands ready to scale with vision and substance.About Arkana DigitalArkana Digital is a next-generation AI fashion photography and storytelling agency based in New York City. By blending creative direction, technology, and artistic transformation, Arkana turns raw inputs into compelling visual narratives. Each AI-generated image is crafted to reflect the client’s unique identity — fast, flexible, and emotionally rich.Technology PartnerArkana Digital’s technology partner is Caimera.ai, a dynamic AI platform with a proactive and collaborative approach to creative tech. Kirti, Caimera’s co-founder, works closely with agency partners to help navigate the evolving dynamics of AI-driven visual production.About the FounderLuca Babini is an acclaimed Italian-American fashion photographer, filmmaker, creative director, and environmental artivist. His career bridges high fashion, documentary storytelling, and sustainability-focused visual art.Whether capturing icons like Sharon Stone and Harrison Ford, or crafting conceptual editorials, Luca’s work has appeared in publications including Vogue Italia, L’Uomo Vogue, Glamour, Esquire, Men’s Journal, Casa Vogue, and Vanity Fair. His passion for visual innovation and emerging technologies continues to keep him at the forefront of creative image-making.📍 New York, NY | Mexico City, MX | Milan, IT

