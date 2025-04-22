OSCE and Turkmenistan mark 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act and the International Year of Peace and Trust

To mark the 50th anniversary of the signing of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the International Year of Peace and Trust designated by the UN General Assembly's Resolution at the initiative of Turkmenistan, the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat together with the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan organized a high-level forum in Ashgabat on 22 April.

The forum provided an opportunity to reflect on the historical foundations and commitments of the OSCE. The speakers underscored the importance of key provisions of the Helsinki Final Act, particularly the Helsinki Decalogue, which sets out the ten guiding principles that OSCE participating States have agreed to uphold to foster mutual relations. These principles remain just as relevant today as they were 50 years ago.

“The organization of the forum on the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act in the context of the International Year of Peace and Trust is no coincidence. It is a highly symbolic event that allows us to look at the historical path of the OSCE through the prism of contemporary efforts to promote peaceful diplomacy and inter-State relations based on trust,” said the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Myahri Byashimova, in her opening remarks. “Turkmenistan views the OSCE as the most important international platform uniting States on the basis of common principles and commitments in the areas of security, economic development and environmental protection, human rights and the rule of law,” she added.

The forum also highlighted the priorities of the OSCE 2025 Chairpersonship, and raised awareness, among national institutions and diplomatic missions, about the importance of co-operation between Turkmenistan and the OSCE.

“In the context of the OSCE’s co-operation with Turkmenistan, I would like to emphasize how Turkmenistan’s foreign policy, in synergy with OSCE principles and commitments, have significantly contributed to advancing dialogue, understanding, confidence building, trust and peace,” said John MacGregor, Head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat

Speakers from key national partner institutions presented tangible achievements of this partnership across the OSCE’s three dimensions of security: the politico-military, economic and environmental, and human dimensions. The speakers emphasized the relevance of OSCE commitments on comprehensive security as a component of peace and trust.

The forum brought together about eighty representatives from Turkmenistan’s state institutions, universities and public organizations, and partners of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, as well as members of the diplomatic corps.