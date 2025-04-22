Voyagers Toastermasters presents What do You Need to Know about Earthquakes

What do you need to know about earthquakes Come Visit Voyagers Toastmasters in San Diego

Earthquakes – What do you need to know if you live in San Diego

Southern California was recently rocked by a 5.2 earthquake based near our Julian California community. It was a wake up call for many.” — Mark Shapiro, Toastmaster for the May 8 Meeting

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Earthquakes – What do you need to knowMay 8 Voyagers Toastmaster Club in HillcrestEarthquakes – What do you need to know if you live in San DiegoSan Diego, CA, April 22WHAT – Earthquakes – What do you need to knowWHO – This Toastmaster meeting is open to the public - you do not have to be a Toastmaster.WHEN – May 8, 2025– 7am PT to 8:30am PT (it is best to show up around 6:45 or so for free coffee and schmoozing)WHERE – Voyagers Toastmasters , upstairs at Cowork + Connect in the Hillcrest neighborhood of San Diego. 1223 Cleveland Ave #200, San Diego, CA 92103.HOW – There is no charge to attend this special Toastmasters meeting.Improve your public speaking and communication skillsTo reserve a seat, for more information, and/or to RSVP, contact us at toastmastersvoyagers@gmail.comMark Shapiro, Toastmaster for the May 8 Meeting, says, “Southern California was recently rocked by a 5.2 earthquake based near our Julian California community. It was a wake up call for many.”Let’s talk about the southern Californias’s recent earthquake history, what causes our earthquakes, where in San Diego is most vulnerable and which beach communities are most in danger of a tsunami?How can you prepare for a big quake and what are the possible home insurance options to consider?More about Voyagers and ToastmastersVoyagers Club #5315-5 is an active and dynamic Toastmasters International Club with a long tradition of excellence, professionalism, and enthusiasm. Over the 32 years of the club’s existence, members have grown into poised speakers, superior leaders, proficient managers, and best-selling authors. Club membership is diverse, including a mix of entrepreneurs, business leaders, consultants, students, retirees, and educators. Experienced members act as coaches and mentors to new members, guiding them as they develop skills.Guests are always welcome to attend and participate. To learn more about Voyagers and the Toastmasters organization, please visit https://www.facebook.com/voyagerstoastmasters Media Contact:Mark Shapiromshapiro@srs-techpr.com619-249-7742

